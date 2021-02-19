Secureworks to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2021 Financial Results on March 11, 2021

ATLANTA, Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Secureworks (NASDAQ: SCWX) today announced that it plans to release its fourth quarter full year fiscal 2021 financial results Thursday, March 11, 2021, before the open of regular U.S. stock market trading hours.



Secureworks will host a conference call that day to review the results at 8:00 a.m. ET. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be accessible on the company’s website at http://investors.secureworks.com. The webcast will be archived at the same location for one year.