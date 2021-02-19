 

Secureworks to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2021 Financial Results on March 11, 2021

ATLANTA, Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Secureworks (NASDAQ: SCWX) today announced that it plans to release its fourth quarter full year fiscal 2021 financial results Thursday, March 11, 2021, before the open of regular U.S. stock market trading hours.  

Secureworks will host a conference call that day to review the results at 8:00 a.m. ET. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be accessible on the company’s website at http://investors.secureworks.com. The webcast will be archived at the same location for one year.

About Secureworks
Secureworks (NASDAQ: SCWX) is a global cybersecurity leader that protects customer progress with Secureworks Taegis, a cloud-native security analytics platform built on 20+ years of real-world threat intelligence and research, improving customers’ ability to detect advanced threats, streamline and collaborate on investigations, and automate the right actions.

Contact Information

Investor Inquiries:
Richie Downum
Investor Relations Director
404-235-1021
rdownum@secureworks.com

Media Inquiries:
Derek Delano
Corporate Communications
617-335-9516
press@secureworks.com




