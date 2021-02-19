Caleres Brands, Famous Footwear and Vionic, Named to Newsweek’s List of America’s Best Loyalty Programs 2021

America's Best Loyalty Programs 2021 were selected based on an independent survey from a vast sample of more than 4,000 U.S. customers who are members of loyalty programs of retailers or service providers in the United States. Customers were given the opportunity to evaluate various loyalty programs: in total around 16,000 evaluations were collected. Customers were asked whether they would recommend brands to friends or family, as well as assess brands in the following areas: Ease & Enjoyment, Benefit, Overall Satisfaction, Support, and Trust.

Two leading Caleres brands have recently been recognized in Newsweek’s list of America’s Best Loyalty Programs 2021. Famous Footwears’ Famously You and Vionic’s Soul Circle rewards programs were honored among the top loyalty programs in the country. This prestigious award is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list was announced February 16, 2021 and can be viewed on Newsweek’s website .

“The Famously You Rewards program by Famous Footwear ensures all customers feel just a little more famous,” said Amy Barnett, senior director of CRM and Loyalty Insights for Famous Footwear. “The program builds on the brand’s long history of building and enhancing customer relationships and rewarding every member each time she shops or engages with the Famous Footwear.”

Famously You Rewards

Members earn points toward Reward Cash which is redeemed on-demand in the company’s 900+ retail stores, on Famous.com, or most conveniently in the Famously You Rewards app. In 2019, to respond to changing customer shopping preferences, the program added new benefits such as free shipping; no minimum every day; and more personalized, flexible perks such as Birthday rewards and bonus points shopping days as well as member exclusive offers. The Famously You Rewards credit card launches in the next few weeks offering members the most rewarding way to shop at Famous Footwear. The program, and its more than 21 million members, continues to be a significant contributor to the brand’s ongoing growth objectives, particularly in its digital business. For more information click here.

“At Vionic we challenge ourselves to prioritize our raving fans who love our stylish shoes with three-zone comfort technology, and which countless customers credit with having changed their lives,” added Angela Caltagirone, senior vice president of Digital and Brand Marketing for the Vionic brand. “Our Sole Circle loyalty program is a way to show our gratitude to our customers as we continue to evolve the program in the next few months to build compelling elements of personalization and flexibility which will align with our Vionic brand values and delight our customers.”

Vionic Sole Circle rewards

Members of Sole Circle earn points with every purchase, product review and more. Members can then redeem points for rewards and savings on their next purchase. For more information click here.

