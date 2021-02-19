Dominion Water Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Each Unit will be comprised of one common share in the capital of the Corporation (each, a " Share ") and one share purchase warrant (each, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional Share in the capital of the Corporation (each, a " Warrant Share ") for a period of 24 months from the closing date (the “ Warrant Expiry Date ”) at an exercise price of $0.15. Insiders may participate in the Private Placement.

MONTREAL, Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dominion Water Reserves Corp. (“ DWR ” or the “ Corporation ”) (CSE: DWR), is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement (the " Private Placement "), pursuant to which it will issue up to 11,750,000 units (each, a " Unit ") at a price of $0.10 per Unit for maximum gross proceeds of $1,175,000.

The Initial Closing Date is expected to occur on or about February 26, 2021.

Certain eligible finders may receive a commission from their sale of Units to eligible investors pursuant to the Private Placement.

The proceeds from the Private Placement will be used by the Corporation for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

All securities issued in respect of the Private Placement will be subject to a hold period of four (4) months and a day from closing of the Private Placement in accordance with securities laws.

The Private Placement is subject to certain conditions, including but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory and stock exchange approvals, including the approval of the CSE.

Director Resignation

Lastly, the Corporation announces that Andrew Lindzon has resigned from the Corporation’s Board of Directors.

“On behalf of the Corporation and the Board, I would like to thank Andrew for hi contribution over the past year. His insightful and experienced contributions were highly valued, and we wish Andrew all the best in his future endeavors,” said Germain Turpin, President and CEO.

About Dominion Water Reserves Corp.

DWR’s operations are based in Quebec, with its primary business being a consolidator of the water industry by acquiring fresh spring water permits and developing operations across Quebec with plans to expand across North America. DWR currently controls more than 30% of Quebec’s volume of fresh groundwater

reserves currently under permit and is strategically positioned to increase its holding. DWR’s mission is to acquire, manage and develop spring water assets building a critical mass in terms of capacity and strategically securing a leadership role in North America’s fresh spring water. The corporation prioritizes sustainability and environmental consciousness.

For further information please contact

Jean Gosselin

Phone: 514-707-0223

Email: jgosselin@dwrcorp.net

