Array Technologies, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter & Full-Year 2020 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Array Technologies, Inc. (the “Company” or “Array”) (Nasdaq: ARRY) today announced that the company will release its fourth quarter and full-year 2020 results after the market close on Tuesday, March 9th, 2021, to be followed by a conference call at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on the same day.



The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing (877) 451-6152 (domestic) or (201) 389-0879 (international). A telephonic replay will be available approximately two hours after the call by dialing (844) 512-2921, or for international callers, (412) 317-6671. The passcode for the live call and the replay is 13716229. The replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. (ET) on March 23, 2021.