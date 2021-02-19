 

Array Technologies, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter & Full-Year 2020 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Array Technologies, Inc. (the “Company” or “Array”) (Nasdaq: ARRY) today announced that the company will release its fourth quarter and full-year 2020 results after the market close on Tuesday, March 9th, 2021, to be followed by a conference call at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on the same day.

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing (877) 451-6152 (domestic) or (201) 389-0879 (international). A telephonic replay will be available approximately two hours after the call by dialing (844) 512-2921, or for international callers, (412) 317-6671. The passcode for the live call and the replay is 13716229. The replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. (ET) on March 23, 2021.

Interested investors and other parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging onto the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at http://ir.arraytechinc.com. The online replay will be available for a limited time beginning immediately following the call.

About Array Technologies, Inc.

Array Technologies is a leading global technology company providing tracker solutions and services for utility-scale solar energy projects as one of the world's largest manufacturers of ground-mounted systems. With efficient installation and terrain flexibility coupled with high reliability, durability, and performance, Array delivers a lower levelized cost of energy. The Company's focus on innovation, combined with its customer-centric approach, has helped achieve some of the industry's best returns. Array Technologies is headquartered in the United States with offices in Europe, Central America, and Australia.

Investor Relations Contact: 

Array Technologies, Inc.
Investor Relations
505-437-0010
investors@arraytechinc.com




