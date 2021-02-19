 

Aya Gold & Silver Signs Binding Agreement to Acquire Algold Resources

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.02.2021, 23:00  |  76   |   |   

Mont-Royal, Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Montreal, Quebec, February 19, 2021 - Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSX: AYA) (“Aya” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce that, in the context of the Proposal made by Algold Resources Ltd. (“Algold”), it has entered into a binding term sheet (the “Investment Agreement”) with Algold pursuant to which Aya would fund Algold’s Proposal to its creditors (“the Proposal”) and at closing, would become the sole shareholder of Algold (the “Transaction”). 

Under the terms of the Investment Agreement, Aya will provide Algold with C$100,000 in cash and C$2,500,000 in Aya shares to fund Algold’s Proposal. Aya will also provide C$2,400,000 in Aya shares to be distributed to Algold current shareholders with a view to become Algold’s sole shareholder.

On January 11, 2021, Aya announced that it had become the sole secured creditor of Algold by acquiring its approximately C$10,000,000 secured debt for a consideration of 2,133,333 Aya common shares at a then agreed-to value of C$3 a share. Since then, Aya has made several secured advances and payments in the context of Algold’s restructuring that are expected to total approximately C$2,900,000 at the time of closing of the Transaction.

All considered, the Transaction values Algold at C$14,700,000, including transaction costs, which would be paid C$2,900,000 in cash and C$11,800,000 in shares of Aya (collectively referred to as the “Transaction Consideration”).

 

Transaction Rationale

  • Provides a fully permitted, near-term gold asset: The Tijirit Project is fully permitted allowing the Corporation to quickly complete a feasibility study, move to a first phase of production and provide a second producing asset within the next 2 years.
  • Well-known project and jurisdiction to Aya management: Aya technical and geological teams are familiar with the Tijirit Project, which will enable them to quickly execute the requisite work to move the project into construction.
  • Fits within its non-silver assets: Tijirit provides a low cost, near-term, precious metals project to add to Aya’s non-silver portfolio, which includes Boumadine, Azegour and Amizmiz. 
  • Exploration upside: Aya’s ability to fund exploration programs to test numerous, high-priority targets within a 150km2 land package, which contains potential high-grade zones, provides an opportunity to unlock value from an underexplored land package.
  • Jurisdiction diversification and operational efficiencies: Tijirit offers geographic diversification with the ability to leverage relationships with existing suppliers and employees in Morocco in its execution.

This transaction allows Aya to opportunistically acquire a near-term precious metals asset to add to our non-silver portfolio of assets at an attractive cost. We believe this is a rare opportunity to leverage our understanding of the Tijirit Project to unlock value for all shareholders through the development of the Tijirit Project as well as a right-sized exploration program in a proven gold district,” said Benoit La Salle, President & CEO of Aya Gold & Silver. “We look forward to continuing our strong relationship with the Government of Mauritania to ensure that Tijirit’s continued development benefits all stakeholders.

Seite 1 von 5


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Aya Gold & Silver Signs Binding Agreement to Acquire Algold Resources Mont-Royal, Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Montreal, Quebec, February 19, 2021 - Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSX: AYA) (“Aya” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce that, in the context of the Proposal made by Algold Resources Ltd. (“Algold”), …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer und BioNTech reichen Stabilitätsdaten zur Lagerung des COVID-19-Impfstoffs bei ...
EHang Further Rebuts Short-Seller’s Allegations Concerning its Relationship with Kunxiang
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Awards DMT Manufacturing Contract to Dalton Pharma for Stroke Program
Following E-Commerce Launch, TAAT Sells More than CAD $50,000 of Product in 48 Hours
Lerøy Seafood Group ASA: Preliminary financial figures 2020
Digihost Completes $4 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement and Completes Debt Settlement
Vaccinex Announces Signing of Two Multi-Project Deals with Leading Pharmaceutical Companies Focused ...
DANONE: 2020, a year marked by the health crisis; Reinventing Danone to reconnect with our profitable ...
Capital Power reports fourth quarter and year-end 2020 results
Titel
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and ...
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility
ReWalk Robotics Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
Meridian Bioscience Provides an Update on the Revogene SARS-CoV-2 EUA Submission
EHang Provides Updates on Major Production Facility and Announces Onsite Investors Day
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on COVID-19 Phase 2b Final Study Data
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.02.21
Aya Gold & Silver Intercepts 1,946 g/t Ag over 9m at Zgounder, Extending Strike East
25.01.21
Aya Gold & Silver: Zgounder Exploration Confirms High-Grade Silver Extension of Eastern Zone

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
16.12.20
13
Maya Gold & Silver - Silberproduzent in Marokko