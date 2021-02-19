Aya Gold & Silver Signs Binding Agreement to Acquire Algold Resources

Under the terms of the Investment Agreement, Aya will provide Algold with C$100,000 in cash and C$2,500,000 in Aya shares to fund Algold’s Proposal. Aya will also provide C$2,400,000 in Aya shares to be distributed to Algold current shareholders with a view to become Algold’s sole shareholder.

Montreal, Quebec, February 19, 2021 - Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSX: AYA) ("Aya" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that, in the context of the Proposal made by Algold Resources Ltd. ("Algold"), it has entered into a binding term sheet (the "Investment Agreement") with Algold pursuant to which Aya would fund Algold's Proposal to its creditors ("the Proposal") and at closing, would become the sole shareholder of Algold (the "Transaction").

On January 11, 2021, Aya announced that it had become the sole secured creditor of Algold by acquiring its approximately C$10,000,000 secured debt for a consideration of 2,133,333 Aya common shares at a then agreed-to value of C$3 a share. Since then, Aya has made several secured advances and payments in the context of Algold’s restructuring that are expected to total approximately C$2,900,000 at the time of closing of the Transaction.

All considered, the Transaction values Algold at C$14,700,000, including transaction costs, which would be paid C$2,900,000 in cash and C$11,800,000 in shares of Aya (collectively referred to as the “Transaction Consideration”).

Transaction Rationale

Provides a fully permitted, near-term gold asset : The Tijirit Project is fully permitted allowing the Corporation to quickly complete a feasibility study, move to a first phase of production and provide a second producing asset within the next 2 years.

: The Tijirit Project is fully permitted allowing the Corporation to quickly complete a feasibility study, move to a first phase of production and provide a second producing asset within the next 2 years. Well-known project and jurisdiction to Aya management : Aya technical and geological teams are familiar with the Tijirit Project, which will enable them to quickly execute the requisite work to move the project into construction.

: Aya technical and geological teams are familiar with the Tijirit Project, which will enable them to quickly execute the requisite work to move the project into construction. Fits within its non-silver assets: Tijirit provides a low cost, near-term, precious metals project to add to Aya’s non-silver portfolio, which includes Boumadine, Azegour and Amizmiz.

Tijirit provides a low cost, near-term, precious metals project to add to Aya’s non-silver portfolio, which includes Boumadine, Azegour and Amizmiz. Exploration upside : Aya’s ability to fund exploration programs to test numerous, high-priority targets within a 150km 2 land package, which contains potential high-grade zones, provides an opportunity to unlock value from an underexplored land package.

: Aya’s ability to fund exploration programs to test numerous, high-priority targets within a 150km land package, which contains potential high-grade zones, provides an opportunity to unlock value from an underexplored land package. Jurisdiction diversification and operational efficiencies: Tijirit offers geographic diversification with the ability to leverage relationships with existing suppliers and employees in Morocco in its execution.

“This transaction allows Aya to opportunistically acquire a near-term precious metals asset to add to our non-silver portfolio of assets at an attractive cost. We believe this is a rare opportunity to leverage our understanding of the Tijirit Project to unlock value for all shareholders through the development of the Tijirit Project as well as a right-sized exploration program in a proven gold district,” said Benoit La Salle, President & CEO of Aya Gold & Silver. “We look forward to continuing our strong relationship with the Government of Mauritania to ensure that Tijirit’s continued development benefits all stakeholders.”