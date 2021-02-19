Blizzard Arcade Collection Brings Back the Games That Led to the Creation of Blizzard Entertainment

Thirty years ago, a newly formed game studio made up of a handful of software developers set out to create the types of games they themselves loved to play. Among their first creations were The Lost Vikings , Rock N Roll Racing , and Blackthorne — each garnering critical acclaim and reflecting the early design principles of the company that would soon become Blizzard Entertainment. Today, Blizzard is proud to announce the Blizzard Arcade Collection , a digital set of its original hits, updated and available now for Windows PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation4, and Xbox One (also PlayStation5 and Xbox Series X|S via backwards compatibility).

On Windows PC, the Blizzard Arcade Collection is included as part of The Celebration Collection, a commemorative bundle of in-game items for Blizzard games that was released earlier this month to mark the company’s 30-year anniversary. (Players who have already made this purchase will automatically receive the Blizzard Arcade Collection.) A version of this bundle is also coming to consoles today as The Blizzard 30-Year Celebration Collection.

“The Lost Vikings, Rock N Roll Racing, and Blackthorne ultimately made it possible for us to go on to create Warcraft, Diablo, and StarCraft, so we thought the Blizzard Arcade Collection would be a fun and fitting way to look back at our roots as a company,” said J. Allen Brack, president of Blizzard Entertainment. “Many Blizzard gamers around the world fondly remember their time with these games and have often asked us to bring them back for modern platforms, so we’re thrilled to not only do so with this release, but to amp up the experience with new features and functionality available for the first time in each game.”

The games in the Blizzard Arcade Collection come in their Original Editions and also upgraded Definitive Editions (details below), with each version featuring custom key mapping and the ability to rewind up to 10 seconds. The Original Editions of The Lost Vikings and Blackthorne also include “watch mode,” which lets players watch a playthrough of the game and jump in to take control at any point. The ability to save progress anywhere is also included in all versions of each game, with the exception of the Definitive Edition of Rock N Roll Racing. An array of bonus materials rounds out the Blizzard Arcade Collection, including game art, development assets, unused content, lore, interviews, and more.