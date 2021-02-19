 

Quantum Numbers Corp. Announces Granting of Options

19.02.2021, 23:26  |  32   |   |   

MONTREAL, Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum Numbers Corp. (“Quantum” or the “Corporation”) (TSX-V: QNC) announces that it has granted stock options in respect of an aggregate of 3,000,000 common shares.

The Corporation has granted options in respect of an aggregate of 2,500,000 common shares to its chief executive officer, exercisable on or before February 2, 2024 at an exercise price of $0.14 per share. The first tranche of 1,250,000 options shall vest in stages over a period of 12 months with ¼ of the options vesting in each three-month period. The second tranche of 1,250,000 options shall vest based on the achievement of specific objectives set by the Board of Directors of Quantum.

The Corporation has also granted options in respect of an aggregate of 500,000 common shares to one of its directors. The exercise price of the options is $0.14 per share. The options vest immediately and will expire on January 27, 2024.

The options were granted under Quantum's stock option plan.

About Quantum

The Corporation's mission is to address the growing demand for affordable hardware security for connected devices. The patented solution for a Quantum Random Number Generator exploits the built-in unpredictability of quantum mechanics and promises to provide enhanced security for protecting high value assets and critical systems.

The Corporation intends to target high profile verticals such as Healthcare Services and the technology is also applicable to Financial Services, Cloud-Based IT Security Infrastructure, Classified Government Networks and Communication Systems, Secure Device Keying (IOT, Automotive, Consumer Electronics) and Quantum Cryptography.

For further information, please contact:

Francis Bellido, Chief Executive Officer

Tel : 514.887.5469

Email: info@quantumnumberscorp.com

Website: www.quantumnumberscorp.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.




