 

CPS to Host Conference Call on Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.02.2021, 23:31  |  17   |   |   

LAS VEGAS, Nevada, Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (Nasdaq: CPSS) (“CPS” or the “Company”) today announced that it will hold a conference call on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. ET to discuss its fourth quarter 2020 operating results. Those wishing to participate by telephone may dial-in at 877 312-5502, or 253 237-1131 for international participants, approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled time. The conference identification number is 3998868.

A replay of the conference call will be available between February 24 and March 3, 2021, beginning two hours after conclusion of the call, by dialing 855 859-2056 or 404 537-3406 for international participants, with conference identification number 3998868. A broadcast of the conference call will also be available live and for 90 days after the call via the Company’s web site at www.consumerportfolio.com.

About Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. is an independent specialty finance company that provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems or limited credit histories. We purchase retail installment sales contracts primarily from franchised automobile dealerships secured by late model used vehicles and, to a lesser extent, new vehicles. We fund these contract purchases on a long-term basis primarily through the securitization markets and service the contracts over their lives.

Investor Relations Contact
Jeffrey P. Fritz, Chief Financial Officer
844-878-2777




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CPS to Host Conference Call on Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings LAS VEGAS, Nevada, Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (Nasdaq: CPSS) (“CPS” or the “Company”) today announced that it will hold a conference call on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. ET to discuss its fourth …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer und BioNTech reichen Stabilitätsdaten zur Lagerung des COVID-19-Impfstoffs bei ...
EHang Further Rebuts Short-Seller’s Allegations Concerning its Relationship with Kunxiang
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Awards DMT Manufacturing Contract to Dalton Pharma for Stroke Program
Following E-Commerce Launch, TAAT Sells More than CAD $50,000 of Product in 48 Hours
Lerøy Seafood Group ASA: Preliminary financial figures 2020
Digihost Completes $4 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement and Completes Debt Settlement
Vaccinex Announces Signing of Two Multi-Project Deals with Leading Pharmaceutical Companies Focused ...
DANONE: 2020, a year marked by the health crisis; Reinventing Danone to reconnect with our profitable ...
Capital Power reports fourth quarter and year-end 2020 results
Titel
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and ...
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility
ReWalk Robotics Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
Meridian Bioscience Provides an Update on the Revogene SARS-CoV-2 EUA Submission
EHang Provides Updates on Major Production Facility and Announces Onsite Investors Day
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on COVID-19 Phase 2b Final Study Data
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.01.21
CPS Announces $230.5 Million Senior Subordinate Asset-Backed Securitization