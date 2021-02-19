 

DCP Midstream Files Form 10-K for Fiscal Year 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.02.2021, 23:30  |  23   |   |   

DENVER, Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE: DCP) has filed its Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 with the Securities and Exchange Commission. A copy of the Form 10-K, which contains our audited financial statements, is available on the investor section of our website at www.dcpmidstream.com. Investors may request a hardcopy of the Form 10-K free of charge by sending a request to the office of the Corporate Secretary of DCP Midstream at 370 17th Street, Suite 2500, Denver, Colorado 80202.

INVESTOR RELATIONS: Sarah Sandberg
Phone: 303-605-1626

About DCP Midstream, LP
DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE: DCP) is a Fortune 500 midstream master limited partnership headquartered in Denver, Colorado, with a diversified portfolio of gathering, processing, logistics and marketing assets. DCP is one of the largest natural gas liquids producers and marketers and one of the largest natural gas processors in the U.S. The owner of DCP’s general partner is a joint venture between Enbridge and Phillips 66. For more information, visit the DCP Midstream, LP website at www.dcpmidstream.com.




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DCP Midstream Files Form 10-K for Fiscal Year 2020 DENVER, Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE: DCP) has filed its Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 with the Securities and Exchange Commission. A copy of the Form 10-K, which contains our audited financial …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer und BioNTech reichen Stabilitätsdaten zur Lagerung des COVID-19-Impfstoffs bei ...
EHang Further Rebuts Short-Seller’s Allegations Concerning its Relationship with Kunxiang
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Awards DMT Manufacturing Contract to Dalton Pharma for Stroke Program
Following E-Commerce Launch, TAAT Sells More than CAD $50,000 of Product in 48 Hours
Lerøy Seafood Group ASA: Preliminary financial figures 2020
Digihost Completes $4 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement and Completes Debt Settlement
Vaccinex Announces Signing of Two Multi-Project Deals with Leading Pharmaceutical Companies Focused ...
DANONE: 2020, a year marked by the health crisis; Reinventing Danone to reconnect with our profitable ...
Capital Power reports fourth quarter and year-end 2020 results
Titel
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and ...
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility
ReWalk Robotics Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
Meridian Bioscience Provides an Update on the Revogene SARS-CoV-2 EUA Submission
EHang Provides Updates on Major Production Facility and Announces Onsite Investors Day
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on COVID-19 Phase 2b Final Study Data
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.02.21
DCP Midstream Reports Fourth Quarter Results and Announces 2021 Guidance
04.02.21
DCP Midstream Joins The Environmental Partnership
21.01.21
DCP Midstream Announces Common and Preferred Unit Distributions