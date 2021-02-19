Blizzard Entertainment to Resurrect Diablo II in 2021 for PC and Consoles

Diablo II, one of the most acclaimed titles in PC gaming history, returns . . . and Hell has never looked better. Blizzard Entertainment today revealed Diablo II: Resurrected , the definitive remastering of Diablo II and its Lord of Destruction expansion—two hallmark entries in the company’s genre-defining action role-playing series.

Diablo II: Resurrected faithfully remasters Diablo II and its award-winning expansion with hauntingly detailed high-res 3D visuals and Dolby 7.1 surround sound, while preserving its timeless gameplay (Graphic: Business Wire)

Diablo II was hailed by Time magazine as “arguably the best role-playing game of all time, the best dungeon-crawler of all time and the best PC game of all time.”* Diablo II: Resurrected welcomes back veteran heroes and invites a new generation of players to experience the game’s sinfully dark storyline, thrilling loot chase, and visceral hack-and-slash gameplay with modernized visuals that take advantage of the latest gaming hardware.

Diablo II: Resurrected takes the 2D sprite-based classic and brings it into the present with full 3D physically-based rendering, dynamic lighting, revamped animations and spell effects—all stunningly delivered in up to 4K resolution.† All 27 minutes of the game’s classic cinematics, chronicling the journey of the mysterious Dark Wanderer, are being remade—shot for shot—from the ground up. The nightmarish sounds of Sanctuary and its memorable soundtrack have also been reinvigorated to support Dolby 7.1 surround sound. By leveling up the game’s audio and visual capabilities, Diablo II: Resurrected will showcase the depth of gameplay and hallmark designs that continue to entertain players around the world to this day.

“Diablo II was a pivotal game for Blizzard and millions of players around the world. With Diablo II: Resurrected, we’re excited to bring this classic back to PC and also to consoles—with cross-progression on supported platforms—so that players can relive their memories, or experience Diablo II’s timeless gameplay for the first time, on their platform of choice,” said J. Allen Brack, president of Blizzard Entertainment. “With the new high-resolution audio and video in Diablo II: Resurrected, the game is as fun and engrossing today as it was twenty years ago.”