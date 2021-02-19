 

EH CLASS ACTION NOTICE Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against EHang Holdings Limited

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.02.2021, 23:53  |  56   |   |   

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”), announces that it has filed a class action lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York captioned Chaumont v. EHang Holdings Limited, et al., (Case No. 1:21-cv-01526 ) on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired EHang Holdings Limited (“EHang” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EH) American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) between December 12, 2019 and February 16, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Plaintiff pursues claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”).

Investors are hereby notified that they have until April 19, 2021 to move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff in this action.

If you suffered a loss on your EHang investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information at https://www.glancylaw.com/cases/ehang-holdings-limited/. You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at shareholders@glancylaw.com or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

On February 16, 2021, analyst Wolfpack Research published a research report entitled “EHang: A Stock Promotion Destined to Crash and Burn.” Citing “extensive evidence” including “behind-the-scenes photographs, recorded phone calls, and videos of on-site visits to EH’s various facilities,” the report alleged that EHang is “an elaborate stock promotion, built on largely fabricated revenues based on sham sales contracts with a customer [Shanghai Kunxiang Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd.] who appears to us to be more interested in helping inflate the value of its investment in EH . . . than about buying its products.” Wolfpack Research also noted that “in just 14 months as a publicly traded company, EH’s PR team has put out 50 press releases . . . . However, EH’s constant stream of press releases are easily proven untrue.” Finally, the report alleged that Wolfpack Research “obtained Chinese court records which show that EH’s ADRs may already be in serious jeopardy due to legal issues in China.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $77.79, or approximately 62.7%, to close at $46.30 per share, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company’s purported regulatory approvals in Europe and North America for its EH2216 were for use as a drone, not for carrying passengers; (2) that EHang’s relationship with its purported primary customer is a sham; (3) that EHang has only collected on a fraction of its reported sales since its ADSs began trading on the NASDAQ exchange; (4) that the Company’s manufacturing facilities were practically empty and lacked evidence of advanced manufacturing equipment or employees; (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired the EHang ADSs during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than April 19, 2021 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Charles Linehan, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EH CLASS ACTION NOTICE Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against EHang Holdings Limited Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”), announces that it has filed a class action lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York captioned Chaumont v. EHang Holdings Limited, et al., (Case No. 1:21-cv-01526 ) on …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EHANG ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against EHang ...
MicroStrategy Completes $1.05 Billion Offering of Convertible Senior Notes Due 2027 at 0% Coupon ...
Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Early Participation Results and Early Settlement of Tender Offers ...
FUBOTV ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against fuboTV, ...
Elanco Achieves Important Innovation Milestones, Momentum to Start 2021
HEICO Corporation Congratulates NASA and JPL on Successful Mars Perseverance Landing on Which Four ...
The GEO Group, Inc. Announces Pricing of Offering of $200 Million of Exchangeable Senior Notes Due ...
AVANGRID Statement on Texas Cold Weather Event
Spectrum Brands Announces Offering of Senior Notes Due 2031
New Research Published in the Journal of the American College of Radiology Confirms Black Women ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
bluebird bio Announces Temporary Suspension on Phase 1/2 and Phase 3 Studies of LentiGlobin Gene ...
Hecla Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
TechnipFMC Completes Separation of Two Industry-Leading, Independent, Publicly Traded Companies
Li-Cycle, North America’s Largest Lithium-Ion Battery Resource Recycling Company, to List on NYSE ...
Palantir and Akin Gump Collaborate on Legal Digital Service Platform
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: EHang Holdings Limited Investigated for Possible Securities Laws Violations by Labaton Sucharow; ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: EHang Holdings Limited Investigated for Possible Securities Laws Violations by Labaton Sucharow; ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.02.21
EHang Further Rebuts Short-Seller’s Allegations Concerning its Relationship with Kunxiang
19.02.21
EHANG ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against EHang Holdings Limited and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
18.02.21
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) Investors
18.02.21
EHang Provides Updates on Major Production Facility and Announces Onsite Investors Day
18.02.21
SHAREHOLDER ACTION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against EHang Holdings Limited and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
18.02.21
Ehang, Hapag Lloyd, Verizon, Chevron: Vorsicht vor „Überfliegern“!
18.02.21
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) Investors
18.02.21
BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages EHang Holdings Limited Investors with Losses over $100K to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline – EH
17.02.21
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: EHang Holdings Limited Investigated for Possible Securities Laws Violations by Labaton Sucharow; Investors Should Contact the Firm
17.02.21
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
00:32 Uhr
1.362
Werden Fliegende Autos bald Realität? EHang Aktie Analyse - Die Alternative zum Start-Up Lilium