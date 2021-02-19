 

Blizzard Entertainment Celebrates 30 Years With Its Global Community—And New Adventures Soon to Come—at BlizzConline

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.02.2021, 23:57  |  68   |   |   

Blizzard Entertainment today kicked off BlizzConline, a fully virtual version of its perennial community and gaming celebration, with a slew of news and game announcements for a global online audience of fans and enthusiasts tuning in FREE via www.blizzcon.com.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210219005513/en/

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Activision Blizzard Inc!
Short
Basispreis 109,51€
Hebel 14,15
Ask 0,75
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 94,04€
Hebel 12,24
Ask 0,56
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

During the event’s just-concluded opening ceremony, company president J. Allen Brack and development leaders for Blizzard’s franchises reflected on the past and shared an exciting look at the future, revealing the following games and game updates—much of which will be explored in more detail during the show:

  • One of the most acclaimed titles in PC gaming history returns with Diablo II: Resurrected, a faithful remaster of Blizzard’s classic action-RPG and its award-winning expansion, Lord of Destruction, coming later this year to Windows PC and, for the first time, consoles. PC players can sign up now at www.diablo2.com for a chance to participate in upcoming public testing.
  • Blizzard also unveiled the Rogue for Diablo IV, with a dark cinematic trailer and gameplay footage of the new player class in action. The Rogue is a swift, deadly, mobile class with unparalleled versatility. Rogue players can choose from a variety of ways to attack and trap their enemies and can enhance their combat through poisons, shadow magic, and specialized techniques.
  • Blizzard is set to kick off another jam-packed year of content—the Year of the Gryphon—for Hearthstone, its popular free-to-play digital card game, in the coming weeks. The new Hearthstone year will feature a new Core set of cards designed to shake up the game, and the introduction of the Classic format, which will let players craft decks and compete using the original Hearthstone cards as they were when the game launched in 2014.
  • Also coinciding with the Year of the Gryphon is the first Hearthstone expansion of 2021, Forged in the Barrens, inspired by the iconic World of Warcraft locale where millions of adventurers began forging their legends—available for prepurchase now at www.playhearthstone.com.
  • Later in the year, Blizzard will roll out Hearthstone Mercenaries, a single-player and competitive game mode in which players collect mighty characters from the Warcraft universe and level them up in tactical battles.
  • For World of Warcraft, Blizzard announced Chains of Domination, the first major content update coming later this year for the recently released Shadowlands expansion, as well as an all-new charity pet program that will yield two separate pets—Bananas the monkey and Daisy the sloth—for all modern WoW players once donation goals are met. Blizzard also revealed Burning Crusade Classic, an authentic recreation of the acclaimed first World of Warcraft expansion—also coming later this year, and included in players’ existing World of Warcraft subscription at no additional cost.
  • Now included as part of Blizzard’s anniversary-themed Celebration Collection on Windows PC (via Battle.net), as part of The Blizzard 30-Year Celebration Collection on consoles, or as a standalone game on consoles, the Blizzard Arcade Collection is a digital set of Blizzard’s original console hits, The Lost Vikings, Rock N Roll Racing, and Blackthorne, enhanced for modern platforms.

Over the next few hours today and starting again at 12 p.m. PST tomorrow, six channels of programming will feature deeper dives on Blizzard’s franchises, including a behind-the-scenes look at ongoing development of Overwatch 2, the company’s highly anticipated sequel to its blockbuster team-based shooter, and Diablo Immortal, its upcoming mobile massively multiplayer online action-RPG. (Of note, Blizzard recently completed its first stage of regional testing on Diablo Immortal, receiving an enthusiastic response from testers, and will be rolling out further tests in the coming months. The game has also recently received publishing approval for release in China.) Viewers will also be treated to one-of-a-kind esports showmatches—with legendary StarCraft and StarCraft II pros facing off, as well as a battle between reigning Overwatch League champions, the San Francisco Shock, and a dream team comprising pros, community figures, and more.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Blizzard Entertainment Celebrates 30 Years With Its Global Community—And New Adventures Soon to Come—at BlizzConline Blizzard Entertainment today kicked off BlizzConline, a fully virtual version of its perennial community and gaming celebration, with a slew of news and game announcements for a global online audience of fans and enthusiasts tuning in FREE via …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EHANG ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against EHang ...
MicroStrategy Completes $1.05 Billion Offering of Convertible Senior Notes Due 2027 at 0% Coupon ...
Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Early Participation Results and Early Settlement of Tender Offers ...
FUBOTV ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against fuboTV, ...
Elanco Achieves Important Innovation Milestones, Momentum to Start 2021
HEICO Corporation Congratulates NASA and JPL on Successful Mars Perseverance Landing on Which Four ...
The GEO Group, Inc. Announces Pricing of Offering of $200 Million of Exchangeable Senior Notes Due ...
AVANGRID Statement on Texas Cold Weather Event
Spectrum Brands Announces Offering of Senior Notes Due 2031
New Research Published in the Journal of the American College of Radiology Confirms Black Women ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
bluebird bio Announces Temporary Suspension on Phase 1/2 and Phase 3 Studies of LentiGlobin Gene ...
Hecla Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
TechnipFMC Completes Separation of Two Industry-Leading, Independent, Publicly Traded Companies
Li-Cycle, North America’s Largest Lithium-Ion Battery Resource Recycling Company, to List on NYSE ...
Palantir and Akin Gump Collaborate on Legal Digital Service Platform
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: EHang Holdings Limited Investigated for Possible Securities Laws Violations by Labaton Sucharow; ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: EHang Holdings Limited Investigated for Possible Securities Laws Violations by Labaton Sucharow; ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.02.21
Blizzard Entertainment to Resurrect Diablo II in 2021 for PC and Consoles
19.02.21
Hearthstone Soars Into the Year of the Gryphon
19.02.21
World of Warcraft: Burning Crusade Classic Beckons Players Back Through the Dark Portal
19.02.21
Blizzard Arcade Collection Brings Back the Games That Led to the Creation of Blizzard Entertainment
10.02.21
Zynga Aktie – Mögliches Übernahmeziel?
09.02.21
Crash Bandicoot Makes His Way Four-Ward to Next-Gen Consoles, Switch, and PC in 2021!
08.02.21
Märkte am Morgen: DAX, Nasdaq, S&P 500, Bitcoin, Alphabet, Activision, Baidu, Dialog Semiconductor, Shop Apotheke, Daimler, Bayer
04.02.21
Activision Blizzard Announces Fourth-Quarter and 2020 Financial Results
03.02.21
Die derzeit beste Videospiel-Aktie
01.02.21
Blizzard Entertainment’s Global Community to Gather Virtually at BlizzConline February 19–20

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
05.02.21
145
Activision's neuer Blockbuster Ende Oktober weckt hohe Erwartungen