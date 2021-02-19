Spectrum Brands Announces Pricing of Senior Notes Offering

The Notes are being offered only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and to non-U.S. persons outside the United States in accordance with Regulation S under the Securities Act. The Notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by Spectrum Brands’ direct parent company, SB/RH Holdings, LLC, as well as by existing and future domestic subsidiaries.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPB), a leading global branded consumer products and home essentials company focused on driving innovation and providing exceptional customer service, announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary, Spectrum Brands, Inc. (“Spectrum Brands”), will sell $500.0 million aggregate principal amount of 3.875% Senior Notes due 2031 (the “Notes”) at a price of 100% of the par value (the “Offering”). The Offering was increased from the previously announced $400.0 million offering of Notes.

Spectrum Brands intends to use the net proceeds from the sale of the Notes, together with borrowings under a new $400 million senior secured first lien term loan facility (expected to be increased from the previously announced $350 million), to fund the consideration to be paid in connection with Spectrum Brands' previously announced tender offers and consent solicitation, pay related fees and expenses and for general corporate purposes.

The Notes offering is expected to close on March 3, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

This press release is for informational purposes only, does not constitute an offer to purchase or the solicitation of an offer to sell the notes which are the subject of the tender offers, is neither an offer to sell nor solicitation of an offer to buy the Notes or any other securities and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which, or to any person to whom, such an offer, solicitation or sale is unlawful. Any offers of the Notes will be made only by means of an offering memorandum.

The Notes have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act or any state securities laws and, unless so registered, may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws.

About Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. and Spectrum Brands, Inc.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, a member of the Russell 1000 Index, is a leading supplier of residential locksets, residential builders’ hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn and garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents. Helping to meet the needs of consumers worldwide, Spectrum Brands offers a broad portfolio of market-leading, well-known and widely trusted brands including Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, National Hardware, Pfister, Remington, George Foreman, Russell Hobbs, Black+Decker, Tetra, Marineland, Nature’s Miracle, Dingo, 8-in-1, FURminator, IAMS and Eukanuba (Europe only), Digest-eeze, Healthy-Hide, Littermaid, Good Boy, Meowee! , Wildbird, Wafcol, OmegaOne, OmegaSea, Spectracide, Cutter, Repel, Hot Shot, Black Flag, and Liquid Fence. For more information, please visit www.spectrumbrands.com. Spectrum Brands – A Home Essentials Company