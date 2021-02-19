 

Access-Power & Co., Inc. is pleased to announce the Company has hired Ben Borgers as its PCAOB/CPA Auditor

GRAND HAVEN, Mich., Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Access-Power & Co., Inc., (“ACCR or the Company”), a Grand Haven based diversified Company that is now also a soon to be International Marijuana/Hemp Company, is pleased to announce today that the Company has hired Ben Borgers as our Company PCAOB/AUDITOR

Ben is a CPA with over 15 years experience in public accounting. Ben has two degrees from Texas A & M University. One is in Information Technology (IT) and the other is in Accounting. He began his career as a database administrator for the Texas Agricultural Extension Service managing several web enabled databases covering employees and support personnel in 254 different counties in Texas. Ben developed and maintained the databases and the web portal for these and also worked for an IT consulting company on weekends doing general IT and database consulting. This gave him a solid background in IT and Database systems and allows him the ability to understand complicated information systems and IT internal controls.

Upon completion of his Accounting degree he began his Accounting career with Grant Thornton LLP and spent five months doing forensic accounting and SEC reporting and financial restatement for HealthSouth in Birmingham, Alabama. This involved locating fraudulent data and restating the financial statements using individual financial data from over 1,400 locations across the US. The Financial statements were restated and consolidated at the corporate level covering all facilities for five years, some of which were reported quarterly. 

Our SEC.GOV filing was just made at the US Securities & Exchange website.

Item 4.01 Changes in Registrants Certifying Accountant.

ACCR is very pleased to announce our new PCAOB/CPA auditor to be employed by retainer with the firm. We are paying the AUDITOR fee from our cash balances that have built up over the months…Ben Borgers.

BF Borgers CPA PC.
Ben Borgers, CPA, CVA, Managing Partner
Ben is a CPA with over 15 years experience in public accounting. Ben has two degrees from Texas A & M University. One is in Information Technology(IT) and the other is in Accounting. He began his career as a database administrator for the Texas Agricultural Extension Service managing several web enabled databases covering employees and support personnel in 254 different counties in Texas. Ben developed and maintained the databases and the web portal for these and also worked for an IT consulting company on weekends doing general IT and database consulting. This gave him a solid background in IT and Database systems and allows him the ability to understand complicated information systems and IT internal controls.

