Casino Group announces the approval for the listing of Assaí

Following the listing of Assaí, Casino Group, which currently holds a 41.3% stake in GPA, would then hold a 41.3% stake in GPA and an identical stake in Assaí.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (GPA), the Brazilian subsidiary of Casino Group, announced today that it obtained (i) on February 10, 2021, the authorization to list the shares issued by Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (Assaí) on the Novo Mercado segment of the B3 SA - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão; (ii) and, on February 12, 2021, the authorization to list the American Depositary Securities (ADSs) of Assaí on the New York Stock Exchange. These listings take place in the context of previously announced transactions to reorganize and spin off certain GPA assets. Assaí shares, currently wholly owned by GPA, will be distributed to GPA shareholders at a ratio of one Assaí share for each GPA share. The trading of Assaí shares and ADSs will begin on March 1, 2021.

Assaí focuses its activities exclusively on Cash and Carry in Brazil, while GPA focuses on other food retail formats through its banners in Brazil and through its Colombian subsidiary, Exito, in which GPA holds a 96.6% stake.

More information regarding the process and the listing dates can be found in the specific press releases available on the websites of GPA, Sendas and the Security Exchange Commission, respectively: www.gpari.com.br ; www.assai.com.br/informacoes-financeiras ; and www.sec.gov .

Disclaimer

This press release was prepared solely for information purposes, and should not be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell securities or related financial instruments. Likewise, it does not provide and should not be treated as providing investment advice. It has no connection with the specific investment objectives, financial situation or needs of any receiver. No representation or warranty, either express or implied, is provided in relation to the accuracy, completeness or reliability of the information contained herein. It should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgement. All the opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice.

