Ebix Shares Strong Business Outlook and Discusses Recent Events

RSM stated in its letter that its resignation was the "result of being unable, despite repeated inquiries, to obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence that would allow it to evaluate the business purpose of significant unusual transactions that occurred in the fourth quarter of 2020.” RSM informed the Company that the unusual transactions related to the Company’s gift card business in India. RSM also stated in its letter that it had identified a material weakness because "management did not design or implement the necessary procedures and controls over the gift or prepaid card revenue transaction cycle sufficient to prevent or detect a material misstatement."

RSM also informed the Company that there was a disagreement with respect to the classification of $30 million held in a trust account for the benefit of the Company. In connection with a pending acquisition, in December 2020 the Company transferred $30 million to a trust account of its outside legal counsel. There were no restrictions on the Company’s ability to have the cash returned, and in fact, after RSM opined on the issue of classification of these funds, the Company had the cash returned on February 2, 2021. RSM informed the Company that it believed that these funds should be classified on the balance sheet under the “Other Current Asset” line item of the financials, instead of being classified as cash as the Company had initially classified it. There were communications with RSM on this issue after which the Company was prepared to classify the $30 million held in the trust account at December 31, 2020 as a current asset. The Company considered this issue to be an initial difference of opinion based on incomplete facts or preliminary information rather than a “disagreement” pursuant to Item 304(a)(1)(iv).