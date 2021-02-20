Spectrum Brands Announces Increase of Tender Cap of its Tender Offer for 5.75% Senior Notes Due 2025

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPB), a leading global branded consumer products and home essentials company focused on driving innovation and providing exceptional customer service, announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Spectrum Brands, Inc. (“Spectrum Brands”), has increased from $500.0 million to $550.0 million the aggregate principal amount of its 5.750% Senior Notes due 2025 (the “2025 Notes”) it has offered to purchase pursuant to the tender offer previously announced on February 16, 2021 (the "2025 Notes Tender Offer"). Except as described in this press release, all other terms, provisions and conditions of the 2025 Notes Tender Offer will remain in full force and effect. Such terms, provisions and conditions are set forth in the Offer to Purchase relating to the 2025 Notes (as it may be amended or supplemented from time to time, including by this press release, the “2025 Notes Statement”), a copy of which was previously distributed to eligible holders of the 2025 Notes.

Spectrum Brands has retained RBC Capital Markets, LLC to serve as the Dealer Manager for the 2025 Notes Tender Offer. Requests for documents may be directed to Global Bondholder Services Corporation, the Information Agent and Tender Agent at (866) 470-3700 (toll-free) or (212) 430-3774 (collect). Questions regarding the 2025 Notes Tender Offer may be directed to RBC Capital Markets, LLC at (877) 381-2099 (toll-free) or (212) 618-7843 (collect).

This press release is for informational purposes only. The 2025 Notes Tender Offer is being made solely by the 2025 Notes Statement. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which, or to any persons to whom, such offering, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The 2025 Notes Tender Offer is not being made to holders of 2025 Notes in any jurisdiction in which the making or acceptance thereof would not be in compliance with the securities, blue sky or other laws of such jurisdiction. In any jurisdiction in which the securities laws or blue sky laws require the 2025 Notes Tender Offer to be made by a licensed broker or dealer, the 2025 Notes Tender Offer will be deemed to be made on behalf of Spectrum Brands by the Dealer Manager, or one or more registered brokers or dealers that are licensed under the laws of such jurisdiction.