 

Triumph Gold Announces Completion of Private Placement

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.02.2021, 03:00  |  33   |   |   

Not for distribution to United States Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Triumph Gold Corp., (TSX-V: TIG) (OTCMKTS: TIGCF) (the “Company”) announces that further to its news release on December 30, 2020, it has completed the issuance of an additional 685,000 units at a price of $0.20 per unit, as a correction to its July 2020 private placement. Each unit consists of a Company common share and a share purchase warrant exercisable to acquire a further Company common share at an exercise price of $0.30 per share for a period of three years.

Proceeds of the private placement will be used primarily for the Company’s exploration activities and for general working capital purposes. The securities issued are subject to a four month hold period expiring on May 1, 2021.

About Triumph Gold Corp.

Triumph Gold Corp. is a growth oriented Canadian-based gold exploration and development company with a district scale land package in mining friendly Yukon. The Company’s flagship Freegold Mountain project is located in the Dawson Range and is host to three NI 43-101 Mineral Deposits and covers an extensive section of the Big Creek Fault zone, a structure related to epithermal gold and silver mineralization as well as gold-rich porphyry copper mineralization. The Company, led by an experienced management team, is focused on creating value through the advancement of its strategic “gold first” exploration program. For more information, please visit our website www.triumphgoldcorp.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Signed “John Anderson”
John Anderson, Executive Chairman

For further information please contact:  
John Anderson, Executive Chairman Nancy Massicotte
Triumph Gold Corp. IR Pro Communications Inc.
+1 (604) 218-7400 (604)-507-3377
janderson@triumphgoldcorp.com  nancy@irprocommunications.com 
   
Mars Investor Relations  
(416) 275-9160  
tig@marsinvestorrelations.com  

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as such term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking information, which involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from current expectation. Important factors - including the availability of funds, the results of financing efforts, the completion of due diligence and the results of exploration activities - that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are disclosed in the Company's documents filed from time to time on SEDAR (see www.sedar.com). Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

 




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Triumph Gold Announces Completion of Private Placement Not for distribution to United States Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Triumph Gold Corp., (TSX-V: TIG) (OTCMKTS: TIGCF) (the “Company”) announces that …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer und BioNTech reichen Stabilitätsdaten zur Lagerung des COVID-19-Impfstoffs bei ...
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
EHang Further Rebuts Short-Seller’s Allegations Concerning its Relationship with Kunxiang
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Awards DMT Manufacturing Contract to Dalton Pharma for Stroke Program
Following E-Commerce Launch, TAAT Sells More than CAD $50,000 of Product in 48 Hours
Lerøy Seafood Group ASA: Preliminary financial figures 2020
Digihost Completes $4 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement and Completes Debt Settlement
Vaccinex Announces Signing of Two Multi-Project Deals with Leading Pharmaceutical Companies Focused ...
DANONE: 2020, a year marked by the health crisis; Reinventing Danone to reconnect with our profitable ...
Capital Power reports fourth quarter and year-end 2020 results
Titel
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and ...
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility
ReWalk Robotics Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
Meridian Bioscience Provides an Update on the Revogene SARS-CoV-2 EUA Submission
EHang Provides Updates on Major Production Facility and Announces Onsite Investors Day
DMG Provides Update on Crypto-Mining Facility’s Upgrades
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.02.21
Investments: Triumph Gold, Kinross Gold, Aston Martin Lagonda – Goldfinger in Nöten!
04.02.21
Triumph Gold erwirbt Konzessionsgebiet Big Creek
04.02.21
Triumph Gold to Acquire Big Creek Property
26.01.21
Triumph Gold meldet Bohrergebnisse von 2020, unter anderem oberflächennahe Goldentdeckungen und eine Erweiterung des hochgradigen Erzgangs Goldstar
26.01.21
Triumph Gold Announces 2020 Drill Results including Near-Surface Gold Discoveries and Extension of the High-Grade Goldstar Vein

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
16.02.21
86
Triumph Gold vor News zu Bohrergebnissen?