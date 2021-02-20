 

Narconon Centers Celebrate 55th Anniversary of the Narconon Program

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
20.02.2021, 05:45  |  49   |   |   

On Friday, Feb. 19, 2021 , the worldwide Narconon network of drug and alcohol rehabilitation centers reached a remarkable milestone: 55 years of saving lives

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of the 55th anniversary of the Narconon program, Narconon centers around the world honored their dedicated staff who, despite a global pandemic, provide a real solution to those suffering from addiction. The anniversary marks more than half a century of dedicated service by Narconon staff to tens of thousands of individuals, helping them build new lives and restoring them to their families.

In these times of unprecedented health crises, healthcare providers and other frontline workers risk their lives daily. Countries have faced lockdowns, rising hospital admissions, and economic turmoil on a scale not witnessed in over a century. As the death toll from COVID-19 continues to rise, opioid-related deaths have skyrocketed. In the United States alone, there have been over 81,000 overdose deaths between May 2019 and May 2020, the highest number ever recorded in a 12-month period.

Through it all, Narconon staff have worked diligently to safeguard their centers from the pandemic while continuing to fight this growing wave of addiction.

As Aleksandra Dimevska, Executive Director Narconon Balkan, stated, "With the events of this past year, I can see our help is needed now more than ever before. I have the honor of serving Narconon Balkan for 14 years. I cannot imagine working with a better team."

Every graduate of the Narconon program is a story of courage and heroism. Each individual successfully completing the program and building a new life free from drugs is a testament to their own perseverance and the commitment of Narconon staff members serving them.

To commemorate this anniversary, Narconon centers around the world — from the Republic of North Macedonia to the United States, from Italy to Nepal, and many countries in between — acknowledged their dedicated staff members for bringing a much-needed message of hope to families and community members.

David Judice, Executive Director of the flagship center Narconon Arrowhead, shared, "Coming through a year filled with seemingly insurmountable adversity, the staff at Narconon Arrowhead is proud that we've continued to save lives without missing a beat — using the life skills the Narconon program provides addicts to enable them to confront the tough times in life, to be responsible for improving their condition, by making right choices, even when those choices aren't the most comfortable ones. The staff is proud to be part of a group that, for 55 years, has continued to provide a solution to the drug problem on this planet."

For over half a century, Narconon has been a leader in drug-free treatment with its unique New Life Detoxification regimen and life skill tools that have helped thousands of graduates build new lives. Narconon's success shows there is hope for those struggling with addiction. It is possible to live drug-free for good.

#NarcononDay

Media Contact:
Media Relations
Phone: (323) 775-9292
Email: publicaffairs@narconon.org

Related Images

narconon-international-celebrates.png
Narconon International Celebrates 55th Anniversary
The 55th anniversary marks more than half a century of dedicated work and service by Narconon staff to tens of thousands of individuals, helping them build new lives and restoring them to their families.

Related Links

Narconon International



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Narconon Centers Celebrate 55th Anniversary of the Narconon Program On Friday, Feb. 19, 2021 , the worldwide Narconon network of drug and alcohol rehabilitation centers reached a remarkable milestone: 55 years of saving lives LOS ANGELES, Feb. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - In celebration of the 55th anniversary of the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Investors Keep an Eye on Gold as Governments Worldwide Take Action
Gluten-Free Products Market Size USD 7.5 Billion By 2027 At A CAGR of 7.2% - Valuates Reports
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Immunovant, Inc. f/k/a Health ...
Valmet delivers all main process islands and automation for Metsä Fibre's Kemi bioproduct mill in ...
Willow Biosciences Announces Exercise of Over-Allotment Option and Completion of Previously ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. - ...
Horseracing.co.uk announce British racing's golden girl Bryony Frost as their first brand ...
Savii Inc. Announces New Client: Personal Assistance Services of Colorado (PASCO)
NUS Business School launches new Master of Science in Human Capital Management & Analytics ...
Veoneer publishes 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K
Titel
Psilocybin Extracts Could Be the Key to Unlocking Psychedelic Health and Wellness
Predictions Point to Bitcoin Could Quadruple In 2021 Similar to the 2017 Parabolic Rally
Nel ASA: Fourth quarter 2020 financial results
A magnitude 7.1 earthquake hit off Fukushima, Japan last night; HGC's international telecom ...
Investors Keep an Eye on Gold as Governments Worldwide Take Action
Shifting Trends See Global Food Giants Ramp Up Their Plant-based Offerings
Lundin Mining Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Diginex launches Front-to-Back Digital Assets Trading, Portfolio Management and Risk Platform ...
XM Cyber Reports Strong 2021 Momentum Marked by Remarkable Growth and Key Leadership Appointments
Delta Air Lines Taps IBM for Cloud Expertise and Red Hat Hybrid Cloud Platform
Titel
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
The Next Four Years Could Be Huge For US CBD Companies
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
GGV Capital Raises $2.52 Billion to Invest in Entrepreneurs Around the World
The Plant-based Food Market Boom is Just Getting Started
Psilocybin Extracts Could Be the Key to Unlocking Psychedelic Health and Wellness
The World's Next Great Onshore Oil Discovery Could Be Here
Rapid Expansion of Online Casino Gaming Credited to Innovative Technology Platforms
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods