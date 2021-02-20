 

Haier's 70 million Euro Refrigeration plant in Romania to start production in late Spring 2021

BUCHAREST, Romania, Feb. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Haier Europe announces that construction of the first Haier refrigeration production facility in the EU is proceeding according to schedule, with production expected to start in late Spring 2021.

This production facility will manufacture best-in-class refrigerators, both built-in and freestanding for Haier Europe's 3 brands – Candy, Hoover and Haier - with a focus on connectivity and preservation.

This large investment project exceeds EUR 70 million. The factory will have 63,000 square meters floor space on a total land of 130.000 square meters, located in the Allianso Industrial Park at Aricestii Rahtivani, near Ploiesti, 70km away from Bucharest.

The new factory will employ nearly 800 people – at full capacity - for an expected production of 600,000 units after 2022. The factory design, which is based on modular approach, will allow an expansion up to 1 million units at full capacity.

"We are happy to have chosen Ploiesti for our first cooling production facility in the European Union. This project will make Romania a strategic hub for Haier Europe and will play a key role in its strategy to become one of the top 3 leaders in the industry by 2023. With its large production capacity, technology transfer and logistic features, we are confident this facility will be a first class project that effectively shows our 'zero distance to consumers' philosophy", says Alessia Ianni, Cooling Technical Operation Director at Haier Europe and Managing Director at Haier Tech Romania.

The Romanian plant will be a world-class facility featuring premium production processes brought by Haier's advanced R&D, manufacturing capabilities and know-how. Its strategic central location, technology and efficiency will enhance Haier's ability to serve customers in the region. This key project represents a strategic pillar in the leadership's consolidation path of the Company in the refrigeration segment worldwide and in the execution of Haier Europe's vision to become the first choice for consumers for smart home.

Haier Tech factory in numbers:

70+ million euros investment
63,000 square meters Floor Space
130000 square meters of land
800 new jobs
Up to 1 million fridges/year produced

About HAIER Europe

Haier Europe is part of Haier Smart Home, the number one group globally in home appliances and among the Fortune Global 500 Companies. Listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (SHA: 600690) since 1993, Haier Smart Home is present in all 5 continents with 25 industrial parks, 10 research and development centers and approximately 100,000 employees. With an operating revenue worth 25 billion Euros in 2019, the company's global sales network covers more than 160 countries. 

Haier's vision is to become the global leader in IoT for smart home appliances. Haier Smart Home is the first Chinese company to enter the D-Share Market of the China Europe International Exchange (CEINEX D-Share Market) in Frankfurt in October 2018, with the aim to promote the brand and support its business growth internationally and in Europe, where the company counts on successful brands such as Candy, Hoover, Haier, Rosières, GE Appliances and Fisher&Paykel. The company's European headquarter is located in Brugherio (MB), Italy. For more information, please visit the website. 



