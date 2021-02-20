 

BREAKING ALERT ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RESPECTED LAW FIRM, Encourages Exxon Mobil Corporation Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline – XOM

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) between November 6, 2019 and January 14, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”), of the important March 29, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Exxon securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Exxon class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2021.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than March 29, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience or resources. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020 founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs’ Bar. Many of the firm’s attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Exxon forced its employees to use unrealistic assumptions regarding the timelines for well drilling in the Permian Basin; (2) the foregoing assumptions served to artificially inflate the value of the Company’s well operations in the Permian Basin; (3) the foregoing conduct, when revealed, subjected Exxon to a heightened risk of regulatory investigation and oversight; and (4) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To join the Exxon class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2021.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.



Wertpapier


Disclaimer

