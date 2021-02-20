 

BREAKING NEWS ROSEN, LEADING INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages fuboTV Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline – FUBO

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO) between March 23, 2020 and January 4, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”), of the important April 19, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Fubo securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Fubo class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2038.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than April 19, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Fubo’s growth in subscriber and profitability were unsustainable past the seasonal surge in subscription levels; (2) Fubo’s offering of products was subject to undisclosed cost escalations; (3) Fubo could not successfully compete and perform as sports book operator and could not capitalize on its only sports wagering opportunity; (4) Fubo’s data and inventory was not differentiated to allow Fubo to achieve long-term advertising growth goals and forecasts; (5) Fubo’s valuation was overstated in light of its total revenue and subscription levels; (6) the acquisition of Balto Sport did not provide the stated synergies, internal expertise, and did not expand the Company’s addressable market into online sports wagering; and (7) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To join the Fubo class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2038.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

