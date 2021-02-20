 

UPS Honors Rep. John Lewis’ Legacy, Plants First Trees Toward 50 Million Planting Goal

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.02.2021, 23:29  |  41   |   |   

ATLANTA, Feb. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, at an event celebrating civil rights leader John Lewis, UPS’s chief corporate affairs, communications and sustainability officer Laura Lane, marked the moment with The UPS Foundation’s first tree planting toward its new commitment to plant 50 million trees by 2030. UPS volunteers, and a dozen more from the greater Atlanta community, planted trees and seedlings in Freedom Park surrounding John Lewis Plaza. It marks the first of 14 planned UPS projects in collaboration with the Arbor Day Foundation in cities across the U.S. and additional projects are being planned in international locations.

***Editor’s note: Multimedia assets available here.

About The UPS Foundation
Since its founding in 1907, UPS has built a legacy as a caring and responsible corporate citizen, supporting programs that provide long-term solutions to community needs. Founded in 1951, The UPS Foundation leads its global citizenship programs and is responsible for facilitating community involvement to local, national, and global communities. In 2020, UPS and its employees, active and retired, invested more than $122.3 million in charitable giving around the world. The UPS Foundation can be found on the web at UPS.com/Foundation and @UPS Foundation on Twitter.

Contacts:  Kristen Petrella, UPS
  404-259-0329
  kpetrella@ups.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at: 

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8e7f41f7-7bc0-44d7 ...

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ccbc8a94-c6e2-4ead ...




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

UPS Honors Rep. John Lewis’ Legacy, Plants First Trees Toward 50 Million Planting Goal ATLANTA, Feb. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Today, at an event celebrating civil rights leader John Lewis, UPS’s chief corporate affairs, communications and sustainability officer Laura Lane, marked the moment with The UPS Foundation’s first tree …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nevada Copper Provides Corporate and Operations Update
Triumph Gold Announces Completion of Private Placement
Ebix Shares Strong Business Outlook and Discusses Recent Events
Goodfellow Reports its Results for the Fiscal Year Ended November 30, 2020
GameSquare Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement
Verizon Foundation makes $250,000 donation to Feeding Texas to aid in winter storm relief efforts
UPS Honors Rep. John Lewis’ Legacy, Plants First Trees Toward 50 Million Planting Goal
Titel
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and ...
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
ReWalk Robotics Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results
Nevada Copper Provides Corporate and Operations Update
EHang Provides Updates on Major Production Facility and Announces Onsite Investors Day
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.02.21
UPS Healthcare Continues Investment In Personalized Medicine; Expands Global Cell And Gene Services Capacity
10.02.21
UPS Announces Quarterly Dividend
09.02.21
Ware2Go Recognized With Key Industry Awards
08.02.21
Vergiss GameStop: Kauf stattdessen diese heißen Dividendenaktien
03.02.21
CREDIT SUISSE belässt UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC auf 'Outperform'
03.02.21
ROUNDUP 3: Bezos gibt Amazon-Vorstandsvorsitz ab - Cloud-Chef Jassy übernimmt
03.02.21
ROUNDUP 2: Amazon-Chef Bezos gibt Vorstandsvorsitz ab - Rekordzahlen für 2020
03.02.21
ROUNDUP: Amazon-Chef Bezos gibt Vorstandsvorsitz ab - Rekordzahlen für 2020
02.02.21
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Erholung setzt sich schwungvoll fort
02.02.21
Aktien New York: Erholung setzt sich schwungvoll fort

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
12.11.20
8
UPS - United Parcel Service