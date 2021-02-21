 

B&G Foods Announces Tax Treatment of Common Stock Dividends Paid in 2020

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE: BGS) today explained the tax treatment for dividends paid in 2020 on the Company’s common stock. Holders are urged to check their 2020 tax statements received from brokerage firms in order to ensure that the cash distribution information reported on such statements conforms to the information reported herein.

Additional information concerning the tax treatment of dividends paid in 2020 is posted to the Investors section of B&G Foods’ website, www.bgfoods.com, under the headings “FAQs” and “IRS Form 8937.” Holders are also urged to consult their own tax advisors to determine their individual tax treatment.

In 2020, B&G Foods distributed $1.90000 per share of common stock (CUSIP # 05508R 10 6). Based on U.S. federal income tax laws, B&G Foods has determined that of such distributions, 74.95153% (or $1.42408 per share) will be treated as a taxable dividend and 25.04847% (or $0.47592 per share) will be treated as a return of capital. Generally, the portion of the distribution on the common stock that is treated as a return of capital should reduce the tax basis in the shares of common stock up to a holder’s adjusted basis in the common stock, with any excess treated as capital gains.

The table below summarizes the tax treatment for dividends paid in 2020 on the Company’s common stock.


Declaration
Date

 


Record
Date

 


Payment
Date

 


Total Per Share
Distribution

 


2020 Taxable
Dividend

 


2020 Return of
Capital

10/29/2019

 

12/31/2019

 

1/30/2020

 

$0.47500

 

$0.35602

 

$0.11898

2/24/2020

 

3/31/2020

 

4/30/2020

 

$0.47500

 

$0.35602

 

$0.11898

5/13/2020

 

6/30/2020

 

7/30/2020

 

$0.47500

 

$0.35602

 

$0.11898

7/28/2020

 

9/30/2020

 

10/30/2020

 

$0.47500

 

$0.35602

 

$0.11898

 

2020 Totals

 

$1.90000

 

$1.42408

 

$0.47592

About B&G Foods, Inc.

Based in Parsippany, New Jersey, B&G Foods and its subsidiaries manufacture, sell and distribute high-quality, branded shelf-stable and frozen foods across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. With B&G Foods’ diverse portfolio of more than 50 brands you know and love, including Back to Nature, B&G, B&M, Cream of Wheat, Crisco, Dash, Green Giant, Las Palmas, Le Sueur, Mama Mary’s, Maple Grove Farms, New York Style, Ortega, Polaner, Spice Islands and Victoria, there’s a little something for everyone. For more information about B&G Foods and its brands, please visit www.bgfoods.com.



