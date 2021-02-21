 

L3Harris Technologies to Launch Industry’s Smallest Multi-Channel, Multi-Mission Vehicular Radio

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.02.2021   

[IDEX 2021: STAND 03-C10] — L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) will introduce the industry’s smallest multi-channel, multi-mission radio at the International Defence Exhibition & Conference (IDEX) 2021 in Abu Dhabi February 21-25.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210220005021/en/

Falcon III RF-7850D (Graphic: Business Wire)

Falcon III RF-7850D (Graphic: Business Wire)

This RF-7850D radio provides users the choice of either two simultaneous 30-512 MHz channels, or an optional second channel for continuous coverage spanning 30-2500 MHz. When used in a vehicular application, the RF-7850D mounts in a low-profile chassis, is easy to install and concealed without interfering with vehicle navigation and passenger egress.

The RF-7850D leverages the TDMA Networking Waveform (TNW) family for true simultaneous voice and data services over wideband, narrowband and ECCM channels. It is interoperable with legacy Falcon II systems and is software-defined, ready to interface with next-generation waveforms and networking technology.

The RF-7850D also includes the L3Harris Mission Module interface, supporting additional technologies and custom capabilities, ranging from new waveforms to commercial solutions. Users can employ the RF-7850D to crossband three disparate networks together simultaneously, into a single all-informed network.

“The 7850D is the only radio in its class providing interoperability across every echelon of the battlefield, bridging communication from the tactical edge to the VHF and UHF mid-tier and the airborne tier,” said Bryant Henson, President, Tactical Communications, L3Harris. “It is the ultimate in SWaP-reduced multi-channel communications for tactical vehicles and Tactical Operations Centers.”

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies is an agile global aerospace and defense technology innovator, delivering end-to-end solutions that meet customers’ mission-critical needs. The company provides advanced defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. L3Harris has approximately $18 billion in annual revenue and 48,000 employees, with customers in more than 100 countries. L3Harris.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect management's current expectations, assumptions and estimates of future performance and economic conditions. Such statements are made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and future trends to differ materially from those matters expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Statements about system or technology capabilities are forward-looking and involve risks and uncertainties. L3Harris disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.



