Consolidated Unaudited Interim Report of AS PRFoods for the 2nd quarter and 6 months of 2020/2021 financial year

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

Second half of 2020 is characterized by continuation of COVID crisis. Salmon prices are 12-year low and compared to the same period last year, salmon prices are down 38% and rainbow trout is down by 22.5%. Adding to this global decrease in demand due to shutdown of HoReCa and you can call the situation as „perfect storm“. Companies who emerge from this crisis unscathed will be future winners. Arrival of vaccines is giving hope that we can see some normalization during 2nd half of 2021. 2022 will definitely be more profitable year in Fish farming as farmers can plan better the demand. Today’s farming volumes were planned before crisis and therefore there is massive oversupply in the market and most Fish farmers operate either at loss or at break-even. John Ross Jr has shown extraordinary resilience in current crisis and is forecasted to end current financial year with similar result as to year before, gross margin of the business has risen over 50%. Estonian operations and cost base has been adjusted to the changed market situation. Unfortunately we cannot say the same about Finland and we plan to carry out significant restructuring of Finnish business during Q1.

The group ended Q4 already in profit, but due to significantly lower sales, our operational EBITDA margin was 3.4% compared to 8.4% year before (consolidated EBITDA margin 4.1% and 5.3% accordingly). Production cost base cannot be adjusted to such drastic market changes without bigger restructuring. Yet we have managed to decrease costs in Finnish unit by 75,000 euros per month from beginning of the year and see further avenues for decreasing costs. At the same time we cannot ignore the fact that sales need to be recovered, particularly in Finland.