 

EQS-News Rapid Nutrition PLC: Rapid Nutrition Launches New Investor Relations Website

EQS Group-News: Rapid Nutrition PLC / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Rapid Nutrition PLC: Rapid Nutrition Launches New Investor Relations Website

22.02.2021 / 06:19

Rapid Nutrition Launches New Investor Relations Website

New York -- As announced earlier this month, Rapid Nutrition PLC (OTCQB: RPNRF, SW: RAP), a natural healthcare company focusing on sports nutrition, diet management and life sciences products with extensive worldwide distribution networks, publishes a 'new look' corporate website, providing investors and shareholders a valuable resource with the group's latest developments.

The new look website is designed to provide investors a seamless user experience with the latest company information at their fingertips, in addition to being able to view the company's livestock feed which has been integrated throughout the site.

"As part of our continued efforts to enhance communications with the investment community, we're excited to launch our new corporate website, which provides access to important information while maximizing corporate transparency and other valuable resources for investors, analysts, media and stakeholders," said Simon St Ledger, CEO of Rapid Nutrition. "We continue to believe there is a compelling fundamental investment case to be made to both current and prospective shareholders. This new website will serve as an invaluable resource to keep our shareholders well informed of our progress, and to increase market awareness for the Rapid Nutrition brand within the investment community. We believe the new website conveys the Rapid Nutrition story, our long-term strategic objective and strong value proposition, as we continue to work toward maximizing value for our shareholders."

The new website can be accessed at: www.rnplc.com

About Rapid Nutrition
Dedicated to the development and distribution of premium, science-based health and wellness brands across the globe, Rapid Nutrition shares a wealth of award-winning products with consumers who are passionate about innovations that are "made by nature, refined by science." Rapid Nutrition's first-class scientific team matches the experience of its management team to keep both the company and consumers on top of the latest industry trends and developments, while aligning with industry leaders worldwide to deliver effective supplements and solutions. Rapid Nutrition aims to be the supplier of choice globally by offering premium brands with the highest-quality ingredients to deliver maximum results.

