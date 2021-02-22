Vinergy Expands Investment Policy to Include Bitcoin, Digital Currency and Blockchain Investments

As a part of a new focus on these opportunities the Company will form an advisory board of human capital that is well versed in evaluating these types of opportunities.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vinergy Cannabis Capital Inc. ("Vinergy" or the “Company”) (CSE: VIN; OTCQB;VNNYF; FSE;1V7) is pleased to announce that it is updating and amending its current investment policy to broaden the spectrum of the types of investments it is focused on to include high impact and high growth opportunities in Bitcoin mining, Bitcoin derivatives, digital currencies, digital currency marketplaces and exchanges and blockchain, amongst others.

Over the past few months the Company has received interest and proposals from several Bitcoin, digital currency and blockchain companies seeking investment. The Company views the macro data points in the sector such as all-time high Bitcoin price, influx in investment dollars for the sectors and increased institutional / mainstream adoption as very favourable for several of the opportunities that have been presented to it.

The Company combines a diversified management team that is experienced in sourcing quality investment opportunities, deal-flow and accessing capital. Companies seeking investment and partnership can contact Vinergy at: dealflow@vinergycapital.com or 1-800-674-9731.

While the Company is focused on making investments in businesses that are involved in the aforementioned sectors, the actual composition of Vinergy's investment portfolio may vary depending on its assessment of several factors, including the performance of its investments, developments in existing and potential markets and risk assessment. Vinergy's investment objectives, investment strategy and investment restrictions may be amended from time to time on the recommendation of the investment committee or senior management and approval by the board. The Company's board of directors reserves the right and authority to change the general or specific focus of the Company's investments over time; and reserves the right to diversify the Company's portfolio of investments by industry, geography, and investment type without prior announcement or notice being given.

