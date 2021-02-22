 

EQS-Adhoc Belimo Holding AG: Change in the Executive Committee of the Belimo Group

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
22.02.2021, 07:00  |  94   |   |   

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Belimo Holding AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Belimo Holding AG: Change in the Executive Committee of the Belimo Group

22-Feb-2021 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hinwil (Switzerland), EMBARGOED UNTIL February 22, 2021, 7.00 a.m. CET

Press Release of the Belimo Group

Change in the Executive Committee of the Belimo Group

Lukas Eigenmann, Head of the Group Division Europe and Member of the Executive Committee, has decided to step down from his current position by the end of 2021. He can look back at 12 successful years in his current role and at more than 36 committed years at Belimo in total. Lukas Eigenmann stays with the Company until the end of 2022 to ensure a successful transition to his successor. After that, he will remain available as an advisory for the Group.

Lukas Eigenmann has been working for Belimo since October 1984. Thanks to his great commitment, his career led him to several positions globally. For example, he worked as an Application Development Engineer in Danbury (USA) and contributed to the success of the 1988 founded Belimo Aircontrols (USA) Inc. He then took on various leading positions in Sales and Product Management until he was appointed Managing Director for the subsidiary Belimo Germany in Stuttgart which he was leading for eight years. In 2010, the Board of Directors elected Lukas Eigenmann as Head of Group Division Europe and Member of the Executive Committee. The Group Division Europe, with a 49 percent share of net sales the biggest region of the Belimo Group, has been growing very successfully as a result of his efforts.

The Board of Directors will inform about his succession in due time.

Already today, the Board of Directors would like to thank Lukas Eigenmann for his many years of dedicated, valuable and proficient service as Head of the Group Division Europe and Member of the Executive Committee.

The Belimo Group is a leading global manufacturer of innovative electrical actuator, valve, and sensor solutions for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems. The Company reported sales of CHF 661 million in 2020 and has around 1,900 employees. Information about the Company and its products is available on the internet at www.belimo.com.

