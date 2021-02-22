 

Ipsen Announces New Data from the Phase II CLARINET FORTE Study Which Demonstrated Preservation of Quality of Life When Increasing Dose Frequencies of Somatuline Autogel (lanreotide)

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.02.2021, 07:00  |  91   |   |   

Ipsen (Euronext: IPN; ADR: IPSEY) announced today a total of 9 abstracts presenting new data with a focus in NETs.1-10 These include data from the Phase II CLARINET FORTE study and data on the use of independent administration of lanreotide autogel to be presented at the ENETS Conference, taking place virtually 25-27 February 2021.1-3

Updated data from the CLARINET FORTE study were presented including additional quality of life (QoL) data showcasing assessments of patients’ perceived QoL during the treatment period of the study.1 QoL was assessed using three validated questionnaires covering the severity of problems associated with mobility, self-care, usual activities, pain/discomfort, and anxiety/depression (EQ-5D-5L), as well as questionnaires specific to patients with cancer (EORTC QLQ-C30) and NETs (QLQ‑GINET.21).1 Results from these measurements suggest no deterioration of QoL with no substantial deviation from baseline prior to treatment.1 Additional pharmacokinetic (PK) analyses of the increased dosing regimen showed that PK increased in a proportional manner and no increase in rates of glycoregulation, cholelithiasis or hypertension in patients with increased lanreotide autogel exposure was observed.2 With confirmation of the PK data together with the substantial period of QoL preservation, data from the CLARINET FORTE study could represent a potentially meaningful treatment option for a population of patients with high unmet needs.1-2

“The new findings from the CLARINET FORTE trial highlighted that QoL remained stable throughout the study in patients who were enrolled with progressive disease and who were receiving twice the frequency of injections compared with their pre-study regimen”, said Professor Marianne Pavel, Friedrich-Alexander University of Erlangen, Germany, Senior Physician and Chair of Endocrinology, and principal investigator of the study. “This is an important new measure as it reflects the patients’ perceptions of their own current overall health and means that patients with progressive NETs may be able to remain on a more tolerable first-line standard of care for longer with no new safety signals or quality of life deterioration.”

Seite 1 von 7


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ipsen Announces New Data from the Phase II CLARINET FORTE Study Which Demonstrated Preservation of Quality of Life When Increasing Dose Frequencies of Somatuline Autogel (lanreotide) Ipsen (Euronext: IPN; ADR: IPSEY) announced today a total of 9 abstracts presenting new data with a focus in NETs.1-10 These include data from the Phase II CLARINET FORTE study and data on the use of independent administration of lanreotide autogel …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED ROSEN LAW FIRM: Encourages EHang Holdings Limited Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline – EH
Mogo Announces US$54 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market
Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Ipsen Announces New Data from the Phase II CLARINET FORTE Study Which Demonstrated Preservation of ...
ExOne Adds ABC Corporation as 3D Printer Sales Partner in South Korea
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Announces the Launch of Lansoprazole DR Orally Disintegrating Tablets in ...
Kosmos Energy Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
bluebird bio Announces Temporary Suspension on Phase 1/2 and Phase 3 Studies of LentiGlobin Gene ...
Hecla Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Palantir and Akin Gump Collaborate on Legal Digital Service Platform
TechnipFMC Completes Separation of Two Industry-Leading, Independent, Publicly Traded Companies
Li-Cycle, North America’s Largest Lithium-Ion Battery Resource Recycling Company, to List on NYSE ...
Cresco Labs Closes Acquisition of Verdant Creations’ Four Dispensaries, Reaches Maximum Retail ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: EHang Holdings Limited Investigated for Possible Securities Laws Violations by Labaton Sucharow; ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.02.21
Ipsen: Monthly Information Relative to the Total Number of Voting Rights and Shares Composing the Share Capital
11.02.21
Ipsen Delivered Sales Growth and Margin Expansion in 2020 - Focused on Executing New Strategy and Delivering Financial Objectives in 2021
05.02.21
Ipsen to Showcase Commitment to Going Beyond Traditional Outcome Measures for Patients Living With Renal Cell Carcinoma at ASCO GU 2021