Ipsen Announces New Data from the Phase II CLARINET FORTE Study Which Demonstrated Preservation of Quality of Life When Increasing Dose Frequencies of Somatuline Autogel (lanreotide)

Ipsen (Euronext: IPN; ADR: IPSEY) announced today a total of 9 abstracts presenting new data with a focus in NETs.1-10 These include data from the Phase II CLARINET FORTE study and data on the use of independent administration of lanreotide autogel to be presented at the ENETS Conference, taking place virtually 25-27 February 2021.1-3

Updated data from the CLARINET FORTE study were presented including additional quality of life (QoL) data showcasing assessments of patients’ perceived QoL during the treatment period of the study.1 QoL was assessed using three validated questionnaires covering the severity of problems associated with mobility, self-care, usual activities, pain/discomfort, and anxiety/depression (EQ-5D-5L), as well as questionnaires specific to patients with cancer (EORTC QLQ-C30) and NETs (QLQ‑GINET.21).1 Results from these measurements suggest no deterioration of QoL with no substantial deviation from baseline prior to treatment.1 Additional pharmacokinetic (PK) analyses of the increased dosing regimen showed that PK increased in a proportional manner and no increase in rates of glycoregulation, cholelithiasis or hypertension in patients with increased lanreotide autogel exposure was observed.2 With confirmation of the PK data together with the substantial period of QoL preservation, data from the CLARINET FORTE study could represent a potentially meaningful treatment option for a population of patients with high unmet needs.1-2

“The new findings from the CLARINET FORTE trial highlighted that QoL remained stable throughout the study in patients who were enrolled with progressive disease and who were receiving twice the frequency of injections compared with their pre-study regimen”, said Professor Marianne Pavel, Friedrich-Alexander University of Erlangen, Germany, Senior Physician and Chair of Endocrinology, and principal investigator of the study. “This is an important new measure as it reflects the patients’ perceptions of their own current overall health and means that patients with progressive NETs may be able to remain on a more tolerable first-line standard of care for longer with no new safety signals or quality of life deterioration.”