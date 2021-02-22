Atos grows its Salesforce capabilities and completes the acquisition of Profit4SF

On an operational level, the acquisition will enhance Atos’ Salesforce offering by bringing experienced consultants to the Atos team and strengthening the Salesforce Global Practice created by Atos to bring customers the full benefits of the world's first customer relationship management platform. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Utrecht, Profit4SF has more than 30 employees, who collectively own more than 160 Salesforce certifications. Recognized as a Platinum Salesforce Partner in the Netherlands, the company has a proven track-record of successfully implementing Salesforce projects for its customers, leveraging its wide portfolio of services from consulting to development, integration and support.

Utrecht (Netherlands) and Paris (France), February 22, 2021 – Atos today announced that it has completed the acquisition of Profit4SF, a Dutch-based technology and management consulting company specializing in Salesforce enterprise implementations for its customers across the Netherlands. With this transaction, Atos re-affirms its ambitions to grow its expertise on Salesforce technologies across the globe, following the acquisitions of Eagle Creek and Edifixio in 2020.

“I am delighted to welcome Profit4SF into the Atos group. It fits perfectly with our acquisition strategy and strengthens our position in Salesforce expertise both in the Dutch region and globally. Combining Atos’ leadership and comprehensive portfolio with Profit4SF’s strong mid-market experience and solid customer base in the Netherlands will bring immediate value to our customers, partners and teams”, said Peter 't Jong, Head of Atos in The Netherlands.

Profit4SF CEO and Co-Founder Leo Leijenaar explains: “This operation opens a new chapter in Profit4SF’s history. Over the past 7 years, we’ve worked to become one of the leading Salesforce partners in the Dutch market and built a solid reputation of being a highly valued partner, based on more than 350 successful Multi-Cloud projects. By joining Atos, we can support our national and international customers on their digital journey by strengthening their organizations through data-driven trading and providing a superior customer experience.”

***

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 105,000 employees and annual revenue of over € 11 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 71 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos operates under the brands Atos and Atos|Syntel. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), listed on the CAC40 Paris stock index.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

Contacts:

Investor Relations: Gilles Arditti | gilles.arditti@atos.net | +33 (0)1 73 26 00 66

Press Relations: Marion Delmas | marion.delmas @atos.net | +33 (0)6 37 63 91 99

Attachment