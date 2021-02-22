 

Atos grows its Salesforce capabilities and completes the acquisition of Profit4SF

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.02.2021, 07:00  |  80   |   |   

Utrecht (Netherlands) and Paris (France), February 22, 2021 – Atos today announced that it has completed the acquisition of Profit4SF, a Dutch-based technology and management consulting company specializing in Salesforce enterprise implementations for its customers across the Netherlands. With this transaction, Atos re-affirms its ambitions to grow its expertise on Salesforce technologies across the globe, following the acquisitions of Eagle Creek and Edifixio in 2020.

On an operational level, the acquisition will enhance Atos’ Salesforce offering by bringing experienced consultants to the Atos team and strengthening the Salesforce Global Practice created by Atos to bring customers the full benefits of the world's first customer relationship management platform. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Utrecht, Profit4SF has more than 30 employees, who collectively own more than 160 Salesforce certifications. Recognized as a Platinum Salesforce Partner in the Netherlands, the company has a proven track-record of successfully implementing Salesforce projects for its customers, leveraging its wide portfolio of services from consulting to development, integration and support.

“I am delighted to welcome Profit4SF into the Atos group. It fits perfectly with our acquisition strategy and strengthens our position in Salesforce expertise both in the Dutch region and globally. Combining Atos’ leadership and comprehensive portfolio with Profit4SF’s strong mid-market experience and solid customer base in the Netherlands will bring immediate value to our customers, partners and teams”, said Peter 't Jong, Head of Atos in The Netherlands.

Profit4SF CEO and Co-Founder Leo Leijenaar explains: “This operation opens a new chapter in Profit4SF’s history. Over the past 7 years, we’ve worked to become one of the leading Salesforce partners in the Dutch market and built a solid reputation of being a highly valued partner, based on more than 350 successful Multi-Cloud projects. By joining Atos, we can support our national and international customers on their digital journey by strengthening their organizations through data-driven trading and providing a superior customer experience.”

***

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 105,000 employees and annual revenue of over € 11 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 71 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos operates under the brands Atos and Atos|Syntel. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), listed on the CAC40 Paris stock index.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

Contacts:
Investor Relations: Gilles Arditti | gilles.arditti@atos.net | +33 (0)1 73 26 00 66
Press Relations: Marion Delmas | marion.delmas@atos.net | +33 (0)6 37 63 91 99

Attachment




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Atos grows its Salesforce capabilities and completes the acquisition of Profit4SF Utrecht (Netherlands) and Paris (France), February 22, 2021 – Atos today announced that it has completed the acquisition of Profit4SF, a Dutch-based technology and management consulting company specializing in Salesforce enterprise implementations …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Blue Hydrogen System Has Applications for Bus Fleets and Trains
NMPA Approves Toripalimab in Patients with Recurrent or Metastatic Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma after ...
Valneva Initiates Phase 3 Clinical Lot Consistency Study for its Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine ...
Consolidated Unaudited Interim Report of AS PRFoods for the 2nd quarter and 6 months of 2020/2021 ...
Full-year 2020 results and 2021 Guidance
Atos grows its Salesforce capabilities and completes the acquisition of Profit4SF
Vinergy Expands Investment Policy to Include Bitcoin, Digital Currency and Blockchain Investments
New perspectives - 2021 Faurecia's capital markets day
Swiss Crypto ETP Issuer Hits $1 billion in AuM Mark
DBV Technologies Announces Appointment of Michele F. Robertson as Chief Legal Officer
Titel
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and ...
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility
ReWalk Robotics Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
DMG Provides Update on Crypto-Mining Facility’s Upgrades
Nevada Copper Provides Corporate and Operations Update
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.02.21
Atos: Buyback program limited to 820,000 shares
18.02.21
ROUNDUP/Aktien Europa Schluss: Inflationssorgen drücken weiter auf die Kurse
18.02.21
Aktien Europa: Leichte Verluste - Inflationssorgen dominieren weiterhin
18.02.21
Atos boosts its decarbonization ambition committing to Net Zero by 2028
18.02.21
Atos: 2020 annual results
16.02.21
Atos, Axione and Siemens to manage multi-service network and monitoring of three new metro lines in Paris
09.02.21
Atos named a Leader in Smart Cities in Europe by IDC MarketScape
08.02.21
Nest appoints Atos to design and build digital future-focused scheme
02.02.21
Statement
28.01.21
Atos teams with SAP to develop the new RISE with SAP offering to deliver SAP S/4HANA and cloud experience to its customers

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
19.02.21
16
Atos (Wie geht es weiter)