Almirall's 2020 Full-Year Results

Almirall delivers on latest 2020 guidance and sets growth targets for 2021 BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The company delivered on its latest guidance despite a challenging year impacted by COVID-19 and the genericization of Aczone: Net Sales €807.4 MM (-5.4%, flat excluding the Aczone generic impact), Total Revenues €814.5 MM (-10.3%), EBITDA €238.3MM (-21.7%), all year-on-year and due to the expected generic competition to Aczone in the US and a reduction in milestones from AstraZeneca

Almirall appointed Gianfranco Nazzi as the new CEO, effective May 1, 2021 . Mr. Nazzi will bring continuity to the strategy as the business prepares for important launches to support future growth prospects

A continued positive outlook for key growth drivers will be boosted in 2021 by the recent launch of Klisyri (tirbanibulin) in the US, with the launch in Europe expected in the second half of 2021

Almirall is advancing our strong late-stage pipeline aiming to unlock significant mid-term value. Key 2021 milestones are expected to include topline phase 3 lebrikizumab data and the anticipated approval in Europe for a psoriasis cream (calcipotriene and betamethasone dipropionate) commercialised under the tradename Wynzora in US

Introducing Core Guidance for 2021: Core Net Sales growth of mid-single-digit and Core EBITDA of €190-€210 MM (versus 2020 Core EBITDA of €181 MM) which equates to total EBITDA of approximately €215-€235 MM

Dividend proposal of €0.19 per share will be submitted at the next Annual General Meeting May 7th









2020 2019 Variation Variation

Total Revenues 814.5 908.4 (10.3%) (10.3%)



