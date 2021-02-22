BGHL (EUR) NAV(s) Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 22.02.2021, 07:30 | 51 | 0 | 0 22.02.2021, 07:30 | BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED Ordinary Shares The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company. Close of business 19 Feb 2021. Estimated NAV Euro Shares Sterling Shares Estimated NAV € 26.5550 £ 23.1871 Estimated MTD return 1.39 % 1.20 % Estimated YTD return 2.39 % 1.84 % Estimated ITD return 165.55 % 131.87 % NAV and returns are calculated net of management and performance fees Market information Euro Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE) Market Close € 21.30 N/A Premium/discount to estimated NAV -19.79 % N/A Sterling Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE) Market Close N/A GBX 1,800.00 Premium/discount to estimated NAV N/A -22.37 % Transactions in own securities purchased into treasury Ordinary Shares Euro Shares Sterling Shares Number of shares N/A N/A Average Price N/A N/A Range of Price N/A N/A Liquidity Enhancement Agreement Euro Shares Sterling Shares Number of shares N/A N/A Average Price N/A N/A BGHL Capital Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2



