Nanterre (France), February 22, 2021

NEW PERSPECTIVES - 2021 FAURECIA'S CAPITAL MARKETS DAY

Strategy focused on Cockpit of the Future and Sustainable Mobility confirms its potential for strong sustainable profitable growth All 2022 targets confirmed More than +500 bps average annual sales outperformance 2020-2025 to reach close to €25 billion sales in 2025 Cumulated net cash flow > €4 billion over five years (2021-2025)



Unique position in zero emissions hydrogen solutions will allow Faurecia to become a leader in hydrogen mobility with €500 million of sales in 2025 and > €3.5 billion in 2030 (including Symbio at 100%)



(including Symbio at 100%) Strong Convictions and Values drive Faurecia’s sustainability initiatives and in particular its ambition to be CO 2 neutral by 2030



Upcoming change in Faurecia’s shareholding structure will offer new opportunities





At its Capital Markets Day held on 22 February, Faurecia demonstrated its strong profitable growth potential across each of its Business Groups driven by record order intake and innovation. Faurecia detailed its 2022 financial targets and 2025 ambition for the Group and each of its Business Groups. The Group also highlighted its strong focus on zero emissions hydrogen solutions and its ESG strategy, in particular its CO 2 neutral program.

Patrick Koller, Chief Executive Officer, said “Despite the current economic crisis, Faurecia has continued to deploy its strategy focused on the Cockpit of the Future and Sustainable Mobility. Our strong investment in innovation supported by a best-in-class ecosystem will enable each of our Business Groups to increase content per vehicle and market share. Overall, the Group will strongly outperform the market over the next five years, and is particularly well-positioned in the fast-growing premium, electric and commercial vehicle segments as well as in China. As hydrogen mobility rapidly gains momentum, our investment in fuel cell technologies will enable us to become a leader in both hydrogen storage systems and fuel cell stack systems through Symbio, our joint venture with Michelin. The decision of Stellantis to distribute its participation in Faurecia to its shareholders will increase our free float, improve our capital market profile and allow us to affirm our business strategy as an independent company. As we open a new chapter in our history, we are looking forward to an ambitious and sustainable future.”