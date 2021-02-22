 

Elekta establishes office in Egypt to meet growing need for precision radiation medicine

- Demand for healthcare services and technology presents strong growth potential

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Elekta (EKTA-B.ST) announced today that it will establish a permanent office in Cairo, Egypt, to address the shortage of radiotherapy delivery systems and software solutions that play an integral part in treating cancer and brain disorders.

To strengthen its market leadership and continue providing excellent service to the installed base of more than 40 Elekta radiotherapy solutions, Elekta has signed an agreement to acquire the oncology division of its previous distributor, Horizon for Medical Appliances. Closing of the acquisition is intended to take place within four months. The acquisition will result in the recruitment of additional customer service and support personnel as well as administrative roles.

As the largest city in North Africa, Cairo will be Elekta's hub for the region's population of almost 200 million people. The new office will be a base from which the company has direct contact with customers and can offer excellence in education, services and precision radiation medicine to Egypt and its neighbors.

Habib Nehme, Elekta's Executive Vice President, Middle East, Africa and India, says: "Approximately 90,000 people are expected to succumb to cancer in Egypt this year*, however we can also see positive development in the number of people who survive the disease. With our long history and broad customer base in Egypt, we are proud to have played a role in prolonging and saving many lives. We will meet the increasing number of people diagnosed with cancer and brain disorders with even more precise and personalized radiation therapy."

Elekta first entered the market with the installation of two Leksell Gamma Knife systems in 1999. Since then, the installed base has grown to include solutions from across Elekta's portfolio, including Versa HD and Elekta Synergy linear accelerators, brachytherapy solutions and MOSAIQ oncology information system and Monaco treatment planning system. The new office is expected to open in March 2021.

* According to the Global Cancer Observatory

About Elekta

For almost five decades, Elekta has been a leader in precision radiation medicine. Our more than 4,000 employees worldwide are committed to ensuring everyone in the world with cancer has access to - and benefits from - more precise, personalized radiotherapy treatments. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Elekta is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm Exchange. Visit elekta.com or follow @Elekta on Twitter.

