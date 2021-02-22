Swiss Crypto ETP Issuer Hits $1 billion in AuM Mark

22 February 2021 - Zürich - The Swiss pioneering fintech ETP issuer, 21Shares AG has officially passed the $1 billion mark in assets under management across its diversified 12 crypto asset ETPs. In just over 2 years, 21Shares AG has witnessed a 200-fold increase in its assets and joined the select elite ETF/ETP issuer list with over $1 billion in assets.



The success of the Swiss startup can largely be attributed to two phenomena:

