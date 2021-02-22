Share repurchase programme
The share repurchase programme runs as from 28 January 2021 and up to and including 30 September 2021. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 750 million, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 2/2021 of 28 January 2021. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called “Market Abuse Regulation”.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
|
Number of
shares
|
Average purchase
price (DKK)
|
Transaction
value (DKK)
|Accumulated, latest announcement
|248,790
|238.20
|59,261,002
|15 February 2021
|19,000
|255.58
|4,855,957
|16 February 2021
|19,000
|255.23
|4,849,433
|17 February 2021
|19,543
|256.36
|5,009,981
|18 February 2021
|19,000
|258.15
|4,904,846
|19 February 2021
|19,565
|260.01
|5,087,139
|Accumulated under the programme
|344,898
|243.46
|83,968,358
With the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank now owns a total of 344,898 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 0.48% of the share capital.
In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.
Yours faithfully,
Jyske Bank
Contact: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 89 89 64 44.
