Statement re Notice of Investor Presentation

DXS International plc ("DXS", the "Company"), the digital clinical decision support Company, is pleased to announce that David Immelman and Steven Bauer will provide a live presentation relating to an overview of DXS International with emphasis on ExpertCare, the new Chronic Disease Management solution which currently focuses on hypertension, via the Investor Meet Company platform on 5th March 2021 at 10:00am. The Company will also give an update on its Point-of-Care, CompleteCare and MyVytalCare products.

The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted pre-event via your Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 9am the day before the meeting or at any time during the live presentation. Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and add to meet the Company via:

https://www.investormeetcompany.com/dxs-international-plc/register-inv ...

Investors who already follow DXS International plc on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.

The Directors of DXS International plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

Contacts:

David Immelman (Chief Executive)

DXS International plc 01252 719800

david@dxs-systems.com https://www.dxs-systems.co.uk





Corporate Advisor



City & Merchant

David Papworth



020 7101 7676









Corporate Broker



Hybridan LLP

Claire Louise Noyce



020 3764 2341





Notes to Editors

About DXS:

DXS International presents up to date treatment guidelines and recommendations, from Clinical Commissioning Groups and other trusted NHS sources, to doctors, nurses and pharmacists in their workflow and during the patient consultation. This effective clinical decision support ultimately translates to improved healthcare outcomes delivered more cost effectively and which should significantly contribute towards the NHS achieving its projected efficiency savings.