 

Sydbank to sell the subsidiary Alm. Brand Leasing A/S

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.02.2021, 08:26  |  15   |   |   

                                                                                                                                                                                       

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S
London Stock Exchange
Bourse de Luxembourg
Other stakeholders

 

Company Announcement No 01/2021

  		Peberlyk 4
6200 Aabenraa, Denmark

 

Tel +45 74 37 37 37
Fax +45 74 37 35 36

 

Sydbank A/S
CVR No DK 12626509, Aabenraa
sydbank.dk

 

 
22 February 2021  

Dear Sirs

Sydbank to sell the subsidiary Alm. Brand Leasing A/S

Sydbank A/S has sold 100% of the share capital in the subsidiary Alm. Brand Leasing A/S to Opendo A/S effective from 1 March 2021. In addition Sydbank A/S will acquire 10.4% of the share capital in Opendo A/S, thereby becoming a co-owner of the company together with 13 other financial institutions and an insurance undertaking.

The reason for the sale is that the current leasing set-up of Sydbank A/S is based on finance leasing while the primary focus of Alm. Brand Leasing A/S is operating leasing. With Opendo A/S as the new owner, the  owners will continue to focus on operating leasing. Moreover approx 30 jobs are guaranteed.

The sale has been effected at book value at 31 December 2020 after deduction of dividends and the purchase price will be paid in cash.

Yours sincerely

                         
Karen Frøsig                                    Bjarne Larsen
CEO                                                 Deputy Group Chief Executive

Attachment




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sydbank to sell the subsidiary Alm. Brand Leasing A/S                                                                                                                                                                                         Nasdaq Copenhagen A/SLondon Stock Exchange Bourse de …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Blue Hydrogen System Has Applications for Bus Fleets and Trains
Valneva Initiates Phase 3 Clinical Lot Consistency Study for its Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine ...
NMPA Approves Toripalimab in Patients with Recurrent or Metastatic Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma after ...
Consolidated Unaudited Interim Report of AS PRFoods for the 2nd quarter and 6 months of 2020/2021 ...
Full-year 2020 results and 2021 Guidance
Atos grows its Salesforce capabilities and completes the acquisition of Profit4SF
Swiss Crypto ETP Issuer Hits $1 billion in AuM Mark
Vinergy Expands Investment Policy to Include Bitcoin, Digital Currency and Blockchain Investments
New perspectives - 2021 Faurecia's capital markets day
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Assignment of Canadian Working Interests
Titel
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and ...
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility
ReWalk Robotics Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
DMG Provides Update on Crypto-Mining Facility’s Upgrades
Nevada Copper Provides Corporate and Operations Update
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin