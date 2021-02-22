 

Comviva introduces Digital Services Delivery Platform for Banking Industry

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
22.02.2021, 08:30  |  54   |   |   

NEW DELHI, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comviva, the global leader in providing mobility solutions, today introduced the new generation Digital Services Delivery Platform (DSDP) for banking industry. The platform empowers banks to offer diverse digital content services and create super app to deliver best possible experience for customers. The solution also allows banks to provide hyper-personalized experience through customized price bundles, content, and service offerings.

Comviva_Logo

Comviva's DSDP Banking suite offers advanced digital capabilities for both banks and its customers. Customers can subscribe and discover hassle free services across multiple genres such as entertainment, travel, food, education, fitness etc. in just few clicks. Banks can build, manage, optimize and deliver the subscription services through seamless integration with multiple partners using its Subscription Lifecycle Management capabilities on the same infrastructure.This significantly reduces operational costs and service procurement timelines while driving customer analytics and simplifying partner management. It further provides a robust and agile framework for continuous innovation and digital service delivery.

Speaking on the occasion, Manish Jain, Vice President, Digital Lifestyle Solutions at Comviva said, "In today's hypercompetitive Banking Industry, the most complex challenges that banks face are in terms of customer engagement, retention and churn. They are looking to provide rapid, innovative services in real-time to their customers and seek support of digital technology partners to create new business opportunities and help them in their digital transformation journey. Comviva's DSDP Banking suite is a comprehensive, scalable, API driven platform. It is a complete multi-channel platform that enables Banks to offer rich suite of digital services in an integrated and secured environment."

"Comviva's DSDP is a next-gen platform for Banks to offer  digital services and  comes with rich set of capabilities to explore and realize new opportunities arising out of digital without exposing them to risks or escalating costs. The platform has a robust roadmap to ensure that it remains ahead of market needs and business requirements," further added Manish.

By deploying the DSDP Banking suite, Banks  are able to manage all available subscription plans via a common interface. Also, banks will be able to launch these plans in real-time without experiencing network downtime. Banks can offer flexible discount plans, based on the subscriber's usage patterns. The platform is flexible to configure various  nodes as per the bank requirements. The platform also enables partner management capability that ensures smooth onboarding of different partners and manage their lifecycle, reconciliation and settlement.

Its future ready, micro services based, cloud ready multi-tenant architecture provides a common role based interface for accessing different capabilities of the platform invariably making it a Capabilities as a Service (CaaS) Platform. The micro services are made available in the form of open APIs for consuming these platform capabilities. The architecture supports API security and multilevel API response along with web-based reporting tool.

For further enquiries, please contact:
Sundeep Mehta
Comviva Technologies Ltd.
Email: sundeep.mehta@comviva.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/995982/Comviva_Logo.jpg



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Comviva introduces Digital Services Delivery Platform for Banking Industry NEW DELHI, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Comviva, the global leader in providing mobility solutions, today introduced the new generation Digital Services Delivery Platform (DSDP) for banking industry. The platform empowers banks to offer diverse …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Almirall's 2020 Full-Year Results
Sasol delivered a good set of results for the six months ended 31 December 2020
Indian HVAC Market to Witness Massive Growth in Coming Years: P&S Intelligence
Elekta establishes office in Egypt to meet growing need for precision radiation medicine
Comviva introduces Digital Services Delivery Platform for Banking Industry
Hyundai Mobis develops the world's first flexible HLED through '5.5mm innovation'
Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Market Size Worth $2.3 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.
Titel
Psilocybin Extracts Could Be the Key to Unlocking Psychedelic Health and Wellness
Predictions Point to Bitcoin Could Quadruple In 2021 Similar to the 2017 Parabolic Rally
Nel ASA: Fourth quarter 2020 financial results
Investors Keep an Eye on Gold as Governments Worldwide Take Action
Shifting Trends See Global Food Giants Ramp Up Their Plant-based Offerings
Diginex launches Front-to-Back Digital Assets Trading, Portfolio Management and Risk Platform ...
Lundin Mining Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
XM Cyber Reports Strong 2021 Momentum Marked by Remarkable Growth and Key Leadership Appointments
Statement of Exchange Bondholder Group on Economic Policy in Argentina
Delta Air Lines Taps IBM for Cloud Expertise and Red Hat Hybrid Cloud Platform
Titel
The Next Four Years Could Be Huge For US CBD Companies
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
GGV Capital Raises $2.52 Billion to Invest in Entrepreneurs Around the World
The Plant-based Food Market Boom is Just Getting Started
Psilocybin Extracts Could Be the Key to Unlocking Psychedelic Health and Wellness
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
Rapid Expansion of Online Casino Gaming Credited to Innovative Technology Platforms
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Northern Dynasty ...
Butterfly Network, Inc. and Longview Acquisition Corp. Announce Dr. Todd Fruchterman to Become ...
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods