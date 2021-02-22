 

DGAP-News Adler Modemärkte AG: Financial Calendar: Postponements due to Ongoing Reorganisation under Self-Administration

Adler Modemärkte AG: Financial Calendar: Postponements due to Ongoing Reorganisation under Self-Administration

Press Release from Adler Modemärkte AG

Preliminary insolvency proceedings initiated
Financial Calendar: Postponements due to Ongoing Reorganisation under Self-Administration
Stores in Austria and Luxembourg trading again - ADLER online shop experiencing high level of demand

Haibach near Aschaffenburg, 22 February 2021 - Publication of Adler Modemärkte AG's annual financial statements for the 2020 financial year, previously slated for 11 March 2021, will be postponed indefinitely due to the Company's reorganisation in insolvency proceedings under self-administration, which were initiated on 12 January 2021. Accordingly, all other previously scheduled publication dates on the financial calendar will also be subject to postponement. This applies also to the Company's Annual General Meeting, which was originally scheduled to take place on 12 May 2021. ADLER will announce the new publication dates on its website www.adlermode-unternehmen.com as soon as they are confirmed.

The Company's aim is to reorganise in line with an insolvency plan developed as part of self-administered insolvency proceedings. The Company has commenced the necessary preparations in service to that aim and in aid of an investor search, and it expects that this preliminary work will continue into June 2021. The Executive Board has appointed the attorney Dr Christian Gerloff, of Gerloff Liebler Rechtsanwälte - a prominent expert on restructuring and insolvency in the textile retail sector - to assist in this process as general representative. The Local Court has appointed the attorney Tobias Wahl, of Anchor Rechtsanwälte, to serve as preliminary trustee.

Non-German companies not affected - Stores in Austria and Luxembourg trading again after lifting of local lockdowns; online trading surges
ADLER stands as a cautionary example that in the textile retail industry, in just under twelve months even a company that at the end of 2019 had reported EBITDA of €70.3 million, after-tax earnings of €5.1 million and record-breaking net liquidity of €70.1 million can still - through no fault of its own - be brought to an existential brink. The lockdowns imposed since March 2020 have seen revenue shrink by approximately €250 million.
