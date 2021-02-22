 

Kering Repurchase of own shares for allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

PRESS RELEASE
02.22.2020

REPURCHASE OF OWN SHARES FOR ALLOCATION TO FREE SHARE GRANT PROGRAMS FOR THE BENEFIT OF EMPLOYEES

Wthin the scope of its share repurchase program authorized by the June 16, 2020 shareholders' meeting (16th resolution), Kering has entrusted an investment service provider to acquire up to 250,000 ordinary Kering shares, representing 0.2% of its share capital as at January 15, 2021, no later than
April 16, 2021 and subject to market conditions. These shares will be allocated to free share grant programs to some employees. The unit purchase price may not exceed the maximum set by the
June 16, 2020 shareholders' meeting.

About Kering
A global Luxury group, Kering manages the development of a series of renowned Houses in Fashion, Leather Goods, Jewelry and Watches: Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, DoDo, Qeelin, Ulysse Nardin, Girard-Perregaux, as well as Kering Eyewear. By placing creativity at the heart of its strategy, Kering enables its Houses to set new limits in terms of their creative expression while crafting tomorrow’s Luxury in a sustainable and responsible way. We capture these beliefs in our signature: “Empowering Imagination”. In 2019, Kering had over 38,000 employees and revenue of €13.1 billion.

