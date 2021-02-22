PRESS RELEASE 02.22.2020

REPURCHASE OF OWN SHARES FOR ALLOCATION TO FREE SHARE GRANT PROGRAMS FOR THE BENEFIT OF EMPLOYEES

Wthin the scope of its share repurchase program authorized by the June 16, 2020 shareholders' meeting (16th resolution), Kering has entrusted an investment service provider to acquire up to 250,000 ordinary Kering shares, representing 0.2% of its share capital as at January 15, 2021, no later than

April 16, 2021 and subject to market conditions. These shares will be allocated to free share grant programs to some employees. The unit purchase price may not exceed the maximum set by the

June 16, 2020 shareholders' meeting.