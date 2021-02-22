Zoetis Receives European Commission Marketing Authorization for Solensia (frunevetmab), a New Therapy for Feline Osteoarthritis Pain

Solensia works differently from current treatment options by targeting Nerve Growth Factor (NGF), a key player in osteoarthritis (OA) pain. 1,2 It functions like naturally occurring antibodies, with minimal involvement of the liver or kidneys in their metabolism and elimination process, and minimal gastrointestinal impact. 3 It is delivered by the veterinarian as a monthly injection (under the skin).

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) today announced that the European Commission has granted the marketing authorization for Solensia (frunevetmab), a new feline osteoarthritis treatment to alleviate pain. Osteoarthritis in cats is a very prevalent condition 1 , existing in 40% of cats, and may generate pain and limit a cat’s comfort and quality of life if not treated.

“At Zoetis, our monoclonal antibody research continues to advance the care of animals, and our platform allows us to explore new therapeutic areas for the management of diseases with high prevalence and high unmet needs,” said Catherine Knupp, DVM, MS, Executive Vice President and President, Research and Development at Zoetis. “OA pain in cats remains vastly undertreated, and Solensia is a prime example of our commitment to meaningful innovation in feline medicines. This monthly treatment is an effective new treatment option for veterinarians and cat owners, and we are very pleased to be granted the first approval of a monoclonal antibody therapy for alleviation of pain in cats.”

Improved quality of life for cats and their owners

By alleviating pain, Solensia helps generally improve physical activity level, sociability and quality of life of cats with OA. This new product’s benefits are effective pain relief, combined with a positive safety profile in a monthly injectable treatment for OA pain in cats. In a clinical study over three months, pet owners observed signs of pain, including physical activity level, sociability and quality of life. A total of 76% of cat owners reported sustained improvement in signs of pain when their cats were treated with Solensia.

Margaret E. Gruen4, DVM, MVPH, PhD, DACVB, Assistant Professor of Behavioral Medicine at North Carolina State University, said: “My clinical research, and personal experience, has shown that OA pain can affect cats in a variety of ways. It impairs their ability to perform their activities of daily living and negatively impacts their quality of life. OA pain can also affect sleep, cognitive function, affect (emotion) and social relationships.”