 

Over CAD $100,000 of TAAT Ordered During First Weekend After E-Commerce Launch, TAAT Taste Explorer Bundle Added to Online Store

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.02.2021, 09:01  |  275   |   |   

LAS VEGAS and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAAT LIFESTYLE & WELLNESS LTD. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) (FRANKFURT: 2TP2) (the “Company” or “TAAT”) is pleased to announce that more than CAD $100,000 worth of TAAT Original, Smooth, and Menthol has been ordered this weekend, following the launch of the Company’s online storefront on Wednesday, February 17, 2021. Based on early-stage performance, the Company continues its promotional efforts to attract smokers aged 21+ to the TAAT online store, including a campaign of targeted integrated banners in online content (commonly known as “native advertisements”) as well as a digital out-of-home campaign on thousands of Ohio gasoline pump displays.

To offer smokers aged 21+ who are trying TAAT for the first time the option to sample individual packs of TAAT without the need to purchase a full carton, the Company has added a Taste Explorer Bundle to its online store. This bundle consists of one 20-stick pack of each of the three TAAT varieties; Original, Smooth, and Menthol. The Company’s TryTAAT promotion remains active, in which smokers aged 21+ in eligible1 states can request a complimentary sample pack of the TAAT variety of their choice. This promotion as well as its terms and conditions can be accessed at the following link: http://trytaat.com/free-pack/

To view Picture 1 accompanying this release please visit: 
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a7cc835c-cf7b-48d3 ...

Readers using news aggregation services may be unable to view the media above. Please access SEDAR or the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website for a version of this press release containing all published media.

With TAAT products currently sold in 126 retail points of sale across the state of Ohio, the TAAT online store is a complementary sales channel, availing the product to the majority of smokers aged 21+ in the United States. Starting this week, a nationwide consumer packaged goods (“CPG”) sales agency that directly services more than 100,000 convenience stores will begin initiatives to place TAAT in additional points of sale across the country, which could cultivate greater awareness of the TAAT brand among smokers aged 21+ and potentially increase in-store and online sales.

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Over CAD $100,000 of TAAT Ordered During First Weekend After E-Commerce Launch, TAAT Taste Explorer Bundle Added to Online Store LAS VEGAS and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - TAAT LIFESTYLE & WELLNESS LTD. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) (FRANKFURT: 2TP2) (the “Company” or “TAAT”) is pleased to announce that more than CAD $100,000 worth of TAAT …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Over CAD $100,000 of TAAT Ordered During First Weekend After E-Commerce Launch, TAAT Taste Explorer ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Blue Hydrogen System Has Applications for Bus Fleets and Trains
Valneva Initiates Phase 3 Clinical Lot Consistency Study for its Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine ...
Swiss Crypto ETP Issuer Hits $1 billion in AuM Mark
NMPA Approves Toripalimab in Patients with Recurrent or Metastatic Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma after ...
Atos grows its Salesforce capabilities and completes the acquisition of Profit4SF
Full-year 2020 results and 2021 Guidance
Sdiptech sums up the transactions from 19 February and updates margin guidance
Consolidated Unaudited Interim Report of AS PRFoods for the 2nd quarter and 6 months of 2020/2021 ...
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Assignment of Canadian Working Interests
Titel
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and ...
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility
ReWalk Robotics Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
DMG Provides Update on Crypto-Mining Facility’s Upgrades
Nevada Copper Provides Corporate and Operations Update
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09:18 Uhr
Und noch eine Newsbombe bei TAAT Lifestyle - Strong Buy!
19.02.21
Unfassbar - Strong Buy!: TAAT Lifestyle meldet gewaltiges Verkaufsvolumen!
19.02.21
Nach dem Start des E-Commerce-Portals verkauft TAAT innerhalb von 48 Stunden Produkte im Wert von mehr als CAD 50.000
19.02.21
Following E-Commerce Launch, TAAT Sells More than CAD $50,000 of Product in 48 Hours
16.02.21
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to Majority of Smokers Aged 21+ Across the U.S.
12.02.21
Breaking News!: TAAT Lifestyle startet US-weiten Verkauf!
12.02.21
Start der E-Commerce-Plattform von TAAT am Mittwoch, dem 17. Februar, mit den Sorten Original, Smooth und Menthol für die Mehrzahl der Raucher ab einem Alter von 21 Jahren in den USA
12.02.21
TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to Majority of Smokers Aged 21+ Across the U.S.
12.02.21
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 Article About TAAT and Beyond Tobacco
11.02.21
Verrückte These, oder doch nicht? Hat TAAT Lifestyle das was Philip Morris braucht?

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
09:58 Uhr
23.674
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness
03.02.21
128
Börsenhype um Beyond Tobacco: „TAAT gleich Jackpot“ – w:o Community feiert den Mega-Anstieg der niko