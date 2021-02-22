Over CAD $100,000 of TAAT Ordered During First Weekend After E-Commerce Launch, TAAT Taste Explorer Bundle Added to Online Store

LAS VEGAS and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAAT LIFESTYLE & WELLNESS LTD. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) (FRANKFURT: 2TP2) (the “Company” or “TAAT”) is pleased to announce that more than CAD $100,000 worth of TAAT Original, Smooth, and Menthol has been ordered this weekend, following the launch of the Company’s online storefront on Wednesday, February 17, 2021. Based on early-stage performance, the Company continues its promotional efforts to attract smokers aged 21+ to the TAAT online store, including a campaign of targeted integrated banners in online content (commonly known as “native advertisements”) as well as a digital out-of-home campaign on thousands of Ohio gasoline pump displays.



To offer smokers aged 21+ who are trying TAAT for the first time the option to sample individual packs of TAAT without the need to purchase a full carton, the Company has added a Taste Explorer Bundle to its online store. This bundle consists of one 20-stick pack of each of the three TAAT varieties; Original, Smooth, and Menthol. The Company’s TryTAAT promotion remains active, in which smokers aged 21+ in eligible1 states can request a complimentary sample pack of the TAAT variety of their choice. This promotion as well as its terms and conditions can be accessed at the following link: http://trytaat.com/free-pack/

With TAAT products currently sold in 126 retail points of sale across the state of Ohio, the TAAT online store is a complementary sales channel, availing the product to the majority of smokers aged 21+ in the United States. Starting this week, a nationwide consumer packaged goods (“CPG”) sales agency that directly services more than 100,000 convenience stores will begin initiatives to place TAAT in additional points of sale across the country, which could cultivate greater awareness of the TAAT brand among smokers aged 21+ and potentially increase in-store and online sales.