 

Hyundai Mobis develops the world's first flexible HLED through '5.5mm innovation'

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
22.02.2021, 09:16  |  44   |   |   

  • Performing both tail and stop light functions with a single LED
  • Securing a uniform bright light with a 5.5mm-thick film even it is bent or curved
  • Lighter, smaller LED lamps… various pattern designs are also possible
  • Will lead the global lamp market with emotional and functional satisfaction

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Mobis (KRX: 012330) announced on February 22 that the company became the first in the world to develop an HLED that can be bent flexibly like a thin film. Now, a single LED can serve as both the stop lamp and the tail lamp at the same time with only 5.5mm thickness of the LED surface.

HLED of Hyundai Mobis

Hyundai Mobis named this new rear lamp system HLED, which signifies high performance, high definition and homogeneity.

Hyundai Mobis CI

Most vehicles today have the tail lamp and stop lamp separately under the safety laws. According to the laws, the stop lamp must be much brighter than the tail lamp.

However, the HLED, developed by Hyundai Mobis, allows the tail lamp and the stop lamp to be implemented with a single LED by just controlling the light with electrical signals.

Moreover, the HLED can generate bright and uniform stop light even when it is bent by emitting light in five different directions. As a result, the rear lamp will be more visible to the drivers of the vehicles approaching from the rear and side.

Compared to the existing ream lamp, HLED can create various lamp design since it can be bent or curved. It is also possible to secure more space and offer lower weight, as it removes all the internal components used for existing rear lamp by controlling light with the new LED alone.

Hyundai Mobis has passed the reliability tests of Europe (ECE) and the US (SAE) related to tail lamps and stop lamps. It has already received orders from European automakers and is currently conducting mass-production development of HLED.

"We will accelerate technology development and introduce the lamp technology customized for future automobiles as represented by electrification and autonomous driving.", said Oh Heung-sup, the head of the Lamp BU at Hyundai Mobis.

About Hyundai Mobis

Hyundai Mobis is the 7th largest leading automotive supplier. Founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Seoul, Korea, Hyundai Mobis is to become a lifelong technology partner for vehicles and people.

Hyundai Mobis is excellent in sensors, sensor fusion in controllers and software design capabilities in safety control. Its products also include various electrification components, brakes, suspension, steering, airbags, lights and automotive electronics.

Mobis currently has more than 30,000 employees and has been manufacturing in more than 30 regions in 10 countries. In addition to its R&D headquarters in Korea, Mobis has 4 technology centers in Germany, China, India and the United States.

Media Contact
Jihyun Han (jihyun.han@mobis.co.kr)
Choon Kee Hwang (ckhwang@mobis.co.kr)

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1441795/HLED.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1166884/hyundaimobis_CI_Logo.jpg



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Hyundai Mobis develops the world's first flexible HLED through '5.5mm innovation' Performing both tail and stop light functions with a single LED Securing a uniform bright light with a 5.5mm-thick film even it is bent or curved Lighter, smaller LED lamps… various pattern designs are also possible Will lead the global lamp market …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Almirall's 2020 Full-Year Results
Sasol delivered a good set of results for the six months ended 31 December 2020
Indian HVAC Market to Witness Massive Growth in Coming Years: P&S Intelligence
Elekta establishes office in Egypt to meet growing need for precision radiation medicine
Comviva introduces Digital Services Delivery Platform for Banking Industry
Hyundai Mobis develops the world's first flexible HLED through '5.5mm innovation'
Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Market Size Worth $2.3 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.
Titel
Psilocybin Extracts Could Be the Key to Unlocking Psychedelic Health and Wellness
Predictions Point to Bitcoin Could Quadruple In 2021 Similar to the 2017 Parabolic Rally
Nel ASA: Fourth quarter 2020 financial results
Investors Keep an Eye on Gold as Governments Worldwide Take Action
Shifting Trends See Global Food Giants Ramp Up Their Plant-based Offerings
Diginex launches Front-to-Back Digital Assets Trading, Portfolio Management and Risk Platform ...
Lundin Mining Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
XM Cyber Reports Strong 2021 Momentum Marked by Remarkable Growth and Key Leadership Appointments
Statement of Exchange Bondholder Group on Economic Policy in Argentina
Delta Air Lines Taps IBM for Cloud Expertise and Red Hat Hybrid Cloud Platform
Titel
The Next Four Years Could Be Huge For US CBD Companies
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
GGV Capital Raises $2.52 Billion to Invest in Entrepreneurs Around the World
The Plant-based Food Market Boom is Just Getting Started
Psilocybin Extracts Could Be the Key to Unlocking Psychedelic Health and Wellness
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
Rapid Expansion of Online Casino Gaming Credited to Innovative Technology Platforms
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Northern Dynasty ...
Butterfly Network, Inc. and Longview Acquisition Corp. Announce Dr. Todd Fruchterman to Become ...
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods