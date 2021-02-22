 

DGAP-News CytoTools with good marketing start for DPOCL in India despite noticeable pandemic-related restrictions

CytoTools with good marketing start for DPOCL in India despite noticeable pandemic-related restrictions

CytoTools with good marketing start for DPOCL in India despite noticeable pandemic-related restrictions

- Market launch of DPOCL in India noticeably influenced by COVID-19
- Despite limited distribution channels, nearly 10,000 treatments to date with increasing trend
- Diabetic Foot Society of India supports market launch at annual conference

Darmstadt, 22 February 2021 - CytoTools AG (ISIN DE000A0KFRJ1), a biotechnology holding company specializing in pharmaceutical and medical products, together with its licensing partner Centaur Pharmaceuticals, has achieved a good start to the marketing of its active ingredient for the treatment of diabetic foot syndrome in India. The market launch of the drug, which is marketed in India under the brand name Woxheal(R), was clearly overshadowed by the high prevalence of COVID-19 in India and the associated travel restrictions. However, given the severely limited opportunities to market the new drug through on-site sales appointments, the number of treatments performed is very promising.

"We were all aware from the outset that Corona would significantly complicate the launch of Woxheal(R) in India. However, the fact that this region, of all places, was to become one of the worst affected worldwide in the course of the year set the bar enormously high for our partner Centaur," explains Dr. Mark-André Freyberg, CEO of CytoTools. "Even if this means we can only book marginal revenues from licensing income in the short quarter Q4 2020, these were still groundbreaking months for our company. For the first time, doctors prescribed our drug. For the first time, people who have been through a terrible ordeal were treated and cured with our drug outside of clinical trials. This shows us that we now only need to go through the prescribed processes for approval in Europe in order to achieve success here next year as well."

