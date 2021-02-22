 

Consti Plc - Managers' Transactions

CONSTI PLC   Managers Transactions on 22 February 2021 at 10.15 a.m.

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Mäkinen, Jukka
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Consti Plc
LEI: 743700JMXCC11CRJCS71

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700JMXCC11CRJCS71_20210222091726_2
Transaction date: 2021-02-19
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000178256
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 3,000 Unit price: 12.45 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 3,000 Volume weighted average price: 12.45 EUR

CONSTI PLC

Further information:
Joni Sorsanen, CFO, Consti Plc, Tel. +358 50 443 3045

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.
Major media
www.consti.fi

Consti is a leading Finnish company concentrating on renovation and technical services. Consti offers comprehensive renovation and building technology services and selected new construction services to housing companies, corporations, investors and the public sector in Finland’s growth centres. Company has four business areas: Housing Companies, Corporations, Public Sector and Building Technology. In 2020, Consti Group’s net sales amounted to 275 million euro. It employs approximately 1000 professionals in renovation construction and building technology.

Consti Plc is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. The trading code is CONSTI. www.consti.fi




