 

Conversion Labs Begins Trading Under New Company Name, LifeMD, and Ticker Symbol, LFMD

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conversion Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVLB) (NASDAQ: LFMD), a leading direct-to-patient telehealth company, will begin trading at the opening of the market today under its new name, LifeMD, Inc., and Nasdaq ticker symbol, LFMD. The stock’s new CUSIP number will be 53216B 104.

“Our new name reflects our evolution from a healthcare-focused performance marketing business into a leading provider of personalized, direct to patient telehealth services,” stated Justin Schreiber, LifeMD’s co-founder and CEO.

“Our vision is to radically change healthcare by making access to the best physicians and prescription medications easily accessible, convenient, and affordable. From discreetly treating men’s sexual health to providing long term concierge care, we believe we can dramatically improve the health and happiness of countless Americans.”

The new name also heralds the upcoming official launch of LifeMD, the company’s new subscription-based primary care and concierge service designed to positively transform the healthcare experience.
        
Stefan Galluppi, company co-founder and chief technology officer, commented: “As one of the earliest and now largest players in the telemedicine space, we have been able to capitalize on the major paradigm shift in healthcare. Much of this has been made possible by advancements in digital health technology, and now the widespread increasing demand for virtual healthcare services.

“As now LifeMD, we will focus on scaling the size and reach of our digital health ecosystem, including expanding our suite of telehealth brands for men and women that will be offered through our new digital health concierge service.”

The company recently introduced a new subscription-based service for its popular Shapiro MD hair products for men and women like it did for its Rex MD product line early last year. The company is also set to launch Nava MD, a new teledermatology brand for women delivered by a patented and clinically proven OTC technology platform.

LifeMD earlier announced its preliminary results for 2020, reporting revenue up 205% to $38.0 million. Record sales in the month of December ended the year at an annualized revenue run-rate of more than $60 million. Annual recurring revenue (ARR) generated by subscriptions is expected to total $26.0 million at yearend 2020, up 525% year-over-year.

