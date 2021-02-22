 

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

Company Announcement
No. 8/2021

 

Copenhagen, 22 February 2021

Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 28 August 2020, Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S (“STG”) announced that a share buy-back programme of an aggregated price of up to DKK 300 million was launched with the purpose to adjust the Company’s capital structure and meet obligations relating to the Group’s share-based incentive programme.

The buy-back programme is executed in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules. The share buy-back programme will end no later than 26 February 2021.

The following transactions have been executed from 15 February to 19 February 2021:

  Number of shares Average purchase price, DKK Transaction value, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement 2,737,654   274,462,156
15 February 2021 21,413 118.65 2,540,563
16 February 2021 29,000 117.78 3,415,611
17 February 2021 20,785 116.68 2,425,229
18 February 2021 32,500 116.25 3,778,145
19 February 2021 25,822 114.81 2,964,668
Accumulated under the program 2,867,174   289,586,371

A detailed overview of transactions during the period 15 February – 19 February 2021 is attached to this announcement.

Following the above transactions STG owns a total of 3,143,680 treasury shares, corresponding to 3.14% of the total share capital.

For further information, please contact:
Investors: Torben Sand, Head of Investor Relations,
phone: +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com

Media: Simon Mehl Augustesen, Director of Group Communications,
phone: +1 484-379-8725 or simon.augustesen@st-group.com

Attachments




