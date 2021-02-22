Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 28 August 2020, Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S (“STG”) announced that a share buy-back programme of an aggregated price of up to DKK 300 million was launched with the purpose to adjust the Company’s capital structure and meet obligations relating to the Group’s share-based incentive programme.

The buy-back programme is executed in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules. The share buy-back programme will end no later than 26 February 2021.

The following transactions have been executed from 15 February to 19 February 2021:

Number of shares Average purchase price, DKK Transaction value, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 2,737,654 274,462,156 15 February 2021 21,413 118.65 2,540,563 16 February 2021 29,000 117.78 3,415,611 17 February 2021 20,785 116.68 2,425,229 18 February 2021 32,500 116.25 3,778,145 19 February 2021 25,822 114.81 2,964,668 Accumulated under the program 2,867,174 289,586,371

A detailed overview of transactions during the period 15 February – 19 February 2021 is attached to this announcement.

Following the above transactions STG owns a total of 3,143,680 treasury shares, corresponding to 3.14% of the total share capital.

