 

BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.02.2021, 10:00  |  290   |   |   

Diversified health and wellness; beverage and natural products company, BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE:BEV, Q:BVNNF, FSE:7BC) (“BevCanna” or the “Company”) announces today that it has closed its previously announced acquisition of Naturo Group Investments Inc. (“Naturo”).

The combination of these two emerging industry leaders creates a diversified health and wellness; beverage and natural products company, with $55M+ in assets on the balance sheet, and a global multi-channel sales and distribution network positioned for growth.

“The combination of these two Canadian beverage industry leaders unlocks significant potential for growth,” said Marcello Leone, CEO of BevCanna. “The synergies between BevCanna and Naturo are exceptionally strong and each brings complementary strengths to the table. BevCanna is a leader in the cannabis-infused beverage and nutraceutical industry while Naturo’s innovative plant-based mineral beverage and supplement brand, TRACE, and significant manufacturing infrastructure and international distribution networks, form the foundation of an industry-leading health and wellness company.”

BevCanna will now offer one of the most unique and diverse portfolios of beverage and natural health products within both the cannabis and plant-based industries. BevCanna is now uniquely positioned to become the only fully licensed, in-house and white-label beverage manufacturing company that produces and distributes both conventional and cannabis-based CPG products. The acquisition provides access to global, multi-channel distribution networks that the Company will leverage for continued growth.

“We’re very excited to realize our transformation into a diversified health and wellness company,” said John Campbell, CSO of BevCanna. “Consumers continue to flock to health and wellness focused products, and our ability to now reach an entirely new market of customers in this area, on top of the growing demand for cannabis products, is a combination very few companies are able to offer.”

Key benefits that BevCanna will realize from the acquisition include:

  • Direct ownership of a proprietary on-site natural alkaline spring water aquifer, valued at $18M. As water resources become increasingly scarce, BevCanna expects that the proprietary resource will contribute to a strengthened balance sheet and to BevCanna’s unique positioning within the growing plant-based and cannabis industries.
  • An established sales and distribution network of over 3,000 retail stores, via Naturo’s TRACE mineral beverage brand. TRACE is sold across the country through Canadian retailers, with select international agreements and partnerships under review. Along with its nationally distributed alkaline and sparkling waters, TRACE is expanding its product selection to nutraceuticals and is incorporating additional nutraceuticals and herbal remedies, including cannabinoids, adaptogens, and nootropics, into its products to be sold in domestic and international markets.
  • TRACE’S proprietary Health Canada-approved plant-based formulation – a category that is expanding exponentially across North America and internationally.
  • Naturo’s 315-acres of outdoor cultivable land and 40,000 sq. ft. high-capacity beverage facility valued at $10.4M, optimized for both traditional and cannabis-infused beverage manufacturing.

The closing of the acquisition occurred under the terms announced in the Company’s news release dated November 24, 2020. No finder’s fee was paid in connection with the acquisition. The Company assumed the obligation to issue common shares upon exercise or conversion, as applicable, of all outstanding convertible securities of Naturo. Naturo will now be a wholly-owned subsidiary of BevCanna and the Company will carry on the combined business of BevCanna and Naturo. There has been no change in management of BevCanna on closing.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: BevCanna - Die neue Monster oder RedBull?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group Diversified health and wellness; beverage and natural products company, BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE:BEV, Q:BVNNF, FSE:7BC) (“BevCanna” or the “Company”) announces today that it has closed its previously announced acquisition of Naturo Group …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED ROSEN LAW FIRM: Encourages EHang Holdings Limited Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline – EH
Mogo Announces US$54 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market
Ipsen Announces New Data from the Phase II CLARINET FORTE Study Which Demonstrated Preservation of ...
ExOne Adds ABC Corporation as 3D Printer Sales Partner in South Korea
Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Kosmos Energy Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Zoetis Receives European Commission Marketing Authorization for Solensia (frunevetmab), a New ...
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Announces the Launch of Lansoprazole DR Orally Disintegrating Tablets in ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
bluebird bio Announces Temporary Suspension on Phase 1/2 and Phase 3 Studies of LentiGlobin Gene ...
Hecla Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Palantir and Akin Gump Collaborate on Legal Digital Service Platform
TechnipFMC Completes Separation of Two Industry-Leading, Independent, Publicly Traded Companies
Li-Cycle, North America’s Largest Lithium-Ion Battery Resource Recycling Company, to List on NYSE ...
Cresco Labs Closes Acquisition of Verdant Creations’ Four Dispensaries, Reaches Maximum Retail ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10:04 Uhr
BevCanna schließt bahnbrechende Übernahme von Naturo Group ab
16.02.21
Eilmeldung – Megachance!? Ad-hoc: Das ist der ganz große Durchbruch!
16.02.21
BevCanna meldet Erhalt von Standard-Verarbeitungslizenz von Health Canada
16.02.21
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
08.02.21
BevCanna schließt nächsten Schritt der richtungsweisenden Akquisition der Naturo Group ab
08.02.21
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
05.02.21
Sondermeldung: Freitag letzte Einstiegsgelegenheit vor der Neubewertung?
29.01.21
Sondermeldung: Next! Die Zeit läuft…(bald ab)?
26.01.21
Sondermeldung 26.1.2021: Kurschance! Die jetzt womöglich letzte große Gelegenheit bei einer ganz großen Kurswette
26.01.21
BevCanna kommentiert Fortschritte bei Erteilung von Standardverarbeitungslizenz von Health Canada

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
10:18 Uhr
4.261
BevCanna - Die neue Monster oder RedBull?